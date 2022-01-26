Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ellis Shipp made his Dragons debut in 2017

Hookers James Benjamin and Ellis Shipp have agreed new contracts with Dragons.

Benjamin, 27 and Shipp, 24 are both products of the Dragons academy.

Benjamin has made 68 senior appearances for the region, while Shipp has played 31 times.

"We're pleased that both players have re-signed and will look to compete with the likes of Elliot Dee and Bradley Roberts for selection," director of rugby Dean Ryan told the Dragons website.

The length of the new contracts has not been specified.

Dragons announced the signing of Wales hooker Bradley Roberts from Ulster on Tuesday.

Benjamin and Shipp are the latest academy graduates to commit their futures to Dragons in recent months, following Taine Basham, Aneurin Owen, Rio Dyer, Chris Coleman, Josh Reynolds and Luke Yendle.