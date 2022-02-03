Who are favourites for the Six Nations?

Gregor Townsend has gone with the tried and trusted for Scotland's mouthwatering opener against England - but there's a handful of new contenders desperate to take the Six Nations by storm.

Of the five uncapped players in Townsend's 39-man tournament squad, only Ben White has made the final 23 for the Murrayfield contest with a place on the bench.

Will he have a debut to remember? And what of the others waiting in the wings to step up as the games and bone-crunching challenges come thick and fast?

They may not all be recognisable to the untrained eye, so we assess their chances of attaining a first cap and rising to stardom in the coming weeks.

Ben Vellacott - scrum-half

Needs little introduction to those who have seen Edinburgh in action this season. For those who haven't, the 26-year-old bullets around the pitch while firing off passes with similar velocity.

He's been instrumental to Edinburgh's ascent in the URC table, and is learning from one of the best Scottish scrum-halves ever in head coach Mike Blair.

His form is so good that even Ali Price - the British and Irish Lions starting scrum-half in the summer - will be looking over his shoulder.

Vellacott is a strong shout to make his debut in the Six Nations - a cap that could have come years ago, had he not rebuffed Townsend's initial approach in 2018.

Rory Darge - flanker

Hamish Watson's rise to one of the world's best opensides has followed a similar trajectory to Scotland's recent journey - going from strength to strength but still finding luck hard to come by.

Injury in the opening game of the 2019 Rugby World Cup proved he was human after all and the side was seriously damaged without his influence.

Now, aged 30, Watson's international career will not last too much longer. Luckily for Scotland fans, Glasgow Warriors back-rower Darge, 21, fits the bill as a successor.

The North Berwick native found chances hard to come by under Richard Cockerill at Edinburgh, so he packed up and drove down the M8. Thankfully, it's been a much different story in Scotstoun.

Pinballing around defences, causing havoc at the breakdown and filling his mantlepiece with man of the match awards, Darge is the heir to the openside throne.

Unlikely to get a starting spot unless Watson picks up a knock, he could definitely feature from the bench. Longer term, his place on the plane to France for next year's World Cup seems a sure thing if he can keep his form and fitness.

Andy Christie - back-row

'Toonie tombola' is nothing new to Scotland fans, but this particular selection did not come as a great surprise to the eagle-eyed.

Christie is a Scotland (and England) age-grade player who has quietly been making big strides at Saracens.

Choosing to stay at the club despite their relegation in 2020, he ended up playing regular Championship minutes alongside England internationals Maro Itoje and Billy Vunipola - a choice now more than vindicated with eight Premiership starts this season.

To his coaches in Hendon, it was a matter of time before he picked up a full cap. It would just be a question of who for.

The ease with which the 22-year-old has adjusted to Premiership rugby, churning out consistent and disciplined performances, has caught the eye of Scotland staff, leaving Townsend to seek out references from former internationals Kelly Brown and Tim Swinson.

Kyle Rowe - winger

Rowe was an Amazon warehouse worker a year ago. Now, London Irish fans have grown accustomed to witnessing his brunette curls bouncing behind him in the wind as he flies down the flank.

It's incredible to think Rowe only made his professional 15-a-side debut in June 2021. That came for Edinburgh, following years in the domestic game in Scotland - primarily at Ayr where he won the league and cup double in 2018-19.

He moved south to Irish last summer and has already bagged six tries this season, flying in a side that are punching above their weight after years of fluctuating between the Championship and top flight.

It was a brave move that has paid off fantastically well. Had the 23-year-old chosen to stay at Edinburgh or Glasgow, he could have found himself behind a glut of wingers - both young Scots and Argentines.

He's now jumped the international queue and, having missed the first week of training through illness, will hope to continue his remarkable rise in the Six Nations.

Kyle Rowe has gone from an Amazon warehouse to the Scotland squad in a year

Ben White - scrum-half

The most left-field selection in the initial squad - yet he has already stolen a march on his fellow newcomers by making the bench for England's visit.

There's no denying Whie has been playing well for London Irish, and he has now surprisingly been chosen ahead of Vellacott to deputise for Price.

At his best, White, 23, is a great option from the bench.

An impressive cameo on Saturday could be just the ticket in repaying the faith of Townsend, who has been impressed by the player's contribution in training over the last fortnight.