Six Nations 2022: Pick your Scotland XV to face England

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Six Nations 2022: Scotland v England
Venue: Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 5 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT
Coverage: Watch live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer; live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live and the BBC Sport website and app.

Rory Sutherland or Pierre Schoeman? Chris Harris or Sione Tuipulotu?

Gregor Townsend is mulling over some big selection calls as his Scotland side prepare to open their Six Nations campaign against England.

Pick and share your Scotland XV for the Murrayfield clash below.

My Scotland XV

Who would you pick for Scotland's Six Nations opener against England? Choose and share your XV.

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport