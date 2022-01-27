Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Rob Lyttle will reach his 50th senior appearance in Belfast on Friday

United Rugby Championship: Ulster v Scarlets Venue: Kingspan Stadium, Belfast Date: Friday 28 January Kick-off: 19:35 GMT

Rob Lyttle will make his 50th Ulster appearance against Scarlets on Friday night as the United Rugby Championship returns.

The wing comes into Ulster's backline as one of three changes, Craig Gilroy and Ben Moxham also named to start.

On his return to Belfast, Scarlets head coach Dwayne Peel makes seven changes from the side that lost to Bristol last week.

Hooker Daf Hughes will captain the side for the first time.

Stef Thomas makes his first start of the campaign at loosehead prop for the Welsh region as both teams go into the game without multiple players involved in their respective country's Six Nations squads.

Peel, who left Ulster to join Scarlets in summer having spent four years as the province's backs coach, has made wholesale changes to his backline with Ryan Conbeer and Dane Blacker the only players to retain their place.

Dan Jones is named at fly-half with Tyler Morgan and Steff Hughes forming the midfield partnership.

For Ulster, Ethan McIlroy shifts to full-back as Lyttle and Gilroy start on the wings. Billy Burns and Nathan Doak continue in the half-backs as Ulster look to return to winning ways in the league having lost their last two matches in the competition.

There are three personnel changes from the pack that defeated Clermont Auvergne in Europe last week with John Andrew, Sam Carter and Greg Jones all drafted in.

Ulster: McIlroy, Gilroy, Moxham, Curtis, Lyttle, Burns, Doak; O'Sullivan, Andrew, M Moore, O'Connor (Capt.), Carter, Jones, Marcus Rea, Vermeulen.

Replacements: Roberts, McGrath, Milasinovich, Kearney, McCann, Shanahan, Madigan, Sexton.