Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ross Moriarty has not played since injuring his shoulder in Wales' autumn international against New Zealand

United Rugby Championship: Dragons v Benetton Venue: Rodney Parade Date: Friday, 28 January Kick-off: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Live commentary BBC Radio Wales and on the BBC Sport website and app. Report on BBC Sport website & app.

Ross Moriarty will make his first appearance in three months when he captains Dragons against Benetton in the United Rugby Championship.

The British and Irish Lions back row has been released from the Wales squad to prove his fitness ahead of the Six Nations.

Sam Davies plays his 150th league game as he makes a 50th Dragons appearance.

Wales internationals Elliot Dee and Rhodri Williams are named on the bench having returned from injury.

The sides meet for a second time this month after Dragons were beaten 23-9 in Benetton in the European Challenge Cup.

Flanker Ollie Griffiths is also back in the Dragons side as director of rugby Dean Ryan makes nine starting changes.

Aki Seiuli comes into the front row, Adam Warren is at centre, while there will be a new look back three of Jonah Holmes, Jordan Olowofela and Josh Lewis.

Dragons are in desperate need of a win having lost nine of their last 10 competitive matches this season.

They are currently 14th in the table, while Benetton are seventh having played one game more.

Dragons: Lewis; Holmes, Warren, Owen, Olowofela; S Davies, Bertranou; Seiuli, T Davies, Coleman, J Davies, Maksymiw, Keddie, Griffiths, Moriarty (capt)

Replacements: Dee, Reynolds, Doge, Taylor, Baker, Williams, Rosser, I Davies.

Benetton: Dare; Pani, Drago, Riera, Benvenuti; Albornoz, Duvenage (capt); Gallo, Els, Tetaz, Herbst, Wegner, Meggiato, Lazzaroni, Cannone.

Replacements: Faiva, Traore, Alongi, Piantella, Steyn, Garbisi, Zanon, Bell.