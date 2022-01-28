Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

London Irish scored five tries when they upset Exeter 33-21 at Sandy Park in October

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Brentford Community Stadium Date: Saturday, 29 January Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

London Irish make 10 changes from the side that lost to Saracens in the Challenge Cup for the visit of Exeter.

Just James Stokes, Lucio Cinti, Adam Coleman, Matt Rogerson and Matt Cornish are retained as the likes of Curtis Rona, Sean O'Brien, Paddy Jackson, Nick Phipps and Ben Loader come in.

Patrick Schickerling makes his first league start in an inexperienced front row with Jack Innard and James Kenny.

Scotland's Jonny Gray returns to the pack while Harvey Skinner is at centre.

Skinner replaces England's Henry Slade for Chiefs, with international team-mates Jonny Hill, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Jack Nowell and Sam Simmonds also unavailable.

Argentina forward Santiago Grondona could make his Chiefs debut after being named on the bench, while 19-year-old Welsh lock Dafydd Jenkins could play in the Premiership for the first time.

Irish are without winger Ollie Hassell-Collins and scrum-half Ben White who are on international duty with England and Scotland respectively.

Loader is set for his first start since his try-scoring performance in The Exiles' win at Sandy Park in October.

London Irish: Stokes; Loader, Rona, Van Rensburg, Cinti; Jackson, Phipps; Goodrick-Clarke, Cornish, Hoskins, Simmons, Coleman, Rogerson (capt), Pearson, O'Brien.

Replacements: Willemse, Gigena, Van der Merwe, Munga, Cracknell, Martin Gonzalez, O'Sullivan, Rowe.

Exeter: Hogg; Woodburn, Whitten, H Skinner, O'Flaherty; J Simmonds (capt), J Maunder; Kenny, Innard, Schickerling, Gray, S Skinner, Ewers, Kirsten, Armand.

Replacements: Yeandle, Keast, Iosefa-Scott, Jenkins, Grondona, S Maunder, O'Brien, Hodge.

Referee: Matthew Carley (RFU).