England won the 2021 Women's Six Nations - their 17th title

The Women's Six Nations has its own title sponsor for the first time after agreeing a four-year deal with TikTok.

The competition will be known as the TikTok Women's Six Nations and the social media platform will also be involved with the men's and under-20s competitions, as well as the Autumn Nations Series.

Six Nations Rugby organisers would not disclose the value of the deal or how much women's sides would benefit directly, saying the investment was "not limited to the women's game".

Each of the six unions in the tournament is expected to benefit from the deal.

The announcement is a step forward for the women's game but it remains a long way behind women's football, which benefits from direct investment.

In December, Barclays increased its sponsorship of the Women's Super League to £30m over three years.

The 2022 Women's Six Nations will continue in its new spring window directly after the men's tournament has concluded.