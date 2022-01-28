Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Stephen Myler's last outing was against Ulster on 4 December

United Rugby Championship: Ospreys v Edinburgh Venue: Swansea.com Stadium Date: Saturday, 28 January Kick-off: 17:15 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on Radio Wales, Radio Cymru and BBC Sport online, report on BBC Sport website & app.

Stephen Myler returns from injury as Ospreys take on United Rugby Championship leaders Edinburgh.

The fly-half has not featured in almost two months, while Gareth Anscombe provides cover on the bench having been released from Wales' Six Nations camp.

Edinburgh also welcome back some internationals as they look to win in Swansea for the first time since 2009.

Jaco van der Walt, Henry Pyrgos, Dave Cherry, Marshall Sykes and Magnus Bradbury are all in the starting XV.

Ospreys, who are currently sixth in the league, have made changes from the depleted side beaten by Sale to end their Champions Cup campaign.

Matt Protheroe moves to full-back to make way to Keelan Giles on the wing, while Myler resumes his half-back partnership with the captain Rhys Webb.

Sam Parry is back at hooker having not played since 12 December, while Rhys Davies and Will Griffiths come into the pack in place of Adam Beard, who is on Wales duty, and the injured Sam Cross.

Harry Deaves keeps his place at open-side having impressed on his debut last weekend.

High-flying Edinburgh head to south Wales in pursuit of their seventh victory this season.

They have made nine changes to the side that hammered Brive in the Challenge Cup.

As well as the returning internationals, young centre Matt Currie and full-back Henry Immelman both start, while loose-head Boan Venter and open-side flanker Connor Boyle return to the pack.

Darcy Graham starts on the wing having been released from Scotland's Six Nations camp, while Jamie Hodgson, Ben Vellacott and Mark Bennett are named among the replacements.

Ospreys: Protheroe; Giles, Collins, Williams, Morgan; Myler, Webb (capt); Smith, Parry, Botha, Davies, Ashley, Griffiths, Deaves, Roots.

Replacements: Taione, Jones, Henry, Sutton, Morris, Morgan-Williams, Anscombe, Thomas-Wheeler

Edinburgh: Immelman; Graham, Currie, Hutchison, Boffelli; Jaco van der Walt, Pyrgos (capt); Venter, Cherry, Williams, Sykes, Young, Bradbury, Boyle, Kunavula.

Replacements: McBurney, Courtney, Atalifo, Hodgson, Muncaster, Vellacott, Savala, Bennett.

Ospreys head coach Toby Booth: "We're looking forward to challenging ourselves like we always do against the very best.

"The exciting this for us is that we're at home and we've got people coming in to watch.

"Everyone loves watching live sport and people like performing in front of live audiences and in those difficult moments your home crowd makes a massive difference."

Edinburgh head coach Mike Blair: "It's great to head into this game off the back of a really encouraging win against Brive, where we did a lot of positive things in both attack and defence, however as a group we know that Ospreys will be a far tougher challenge, especially away from home.

"The Ospreys squad is filled with both experienced internationalists and exciting up-and-coming talent, while they'll be looking for a reaction following a couple of tough losses in Europe."

Match officials

Referee: Andrea Piardi (FIR)

Assistant referees: Gwyn Morris (WRU), Mike English (WRU)

TMO: Ian Davies (WRU)