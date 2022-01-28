Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

James Botham, grandson of cricket legend Ian Botham, has won seven caps for Wales

United Rugby Championship: Cardiff v Leinster Venue: Cardiff Arms Park Date: Saturday, 29 January Kick-off: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Live on S4C. Report on BBC Sport website & app.

Wales back row James Botham returns from injury to start in Cardiff's United Rugby Championship (URC) match against Leinster on Saturday.

Botham, who sustained a head injury during the loss at Edinburgh earlier this month, will play at number eight.

Cardiff make seven changes in total as they are without a host of players called up to Wales' Six Nations squad.

Reigning champions Leinster also ring the changes in the absence of their Ireland players.

As ever, though, Leinster are still able to field a team packed with international talents.

One of those, scrum-half Luke McGrath, captains the side, with fellow Ireland cap Ross Byrne next to him at fly-half.

There is further experience in the pack in the form of Ireland flanker Rhys Ruddock and hooker Sean Cronin, while there is a debut for second row Joe McCarthy.

Having impressed with Dublin University, former Blackrock College student McCarthy starts alongside Leinster's appearance record-holder Devin Toner, who extends his record to 272 games for the province.

Despite being without Wales players such as Josh Adams, Ellis Jenkins and Willis Halaholo, Cardiff are still able to name 14 internationals in their match-day squad.

Scrum-half Lloyd Williams is recalled to partner fellow Wales international Jarrod Evans at half-back.

In Halaholo's absence, Ben Thomas joins Rey Lee-Lo in midfield, while Aled Summerhill replaces Adams on the wing.

Prop Corey Domachowski is the only change in the front row, Rory Thornton partners captain Josh Turnbull at lock, while Will Boyde and Shane Lewis-Hughes join Botham in the back row.

Props Dillon Lewis and Rhys Carre, who have been released from Wales' Six Nations squad this weekend, are on the bench.

Leinster could go top of the URC if they win in Cardiff and Edinburgh lose at Ospreys earlier on Saturday.

The Irish province, who have not lost an away game since last season, have won their past 16 matches against Cardiff in all competitions.

However, all three of the Welsh side's URC wins this season have come at the Arms Park.

Cardiff: Amos; Lane, Lee-Lo, Thomas, Summerhill; Evans, L Williams; Domachowski, Myhill, Arhip, Turnbull (capt), Thornton, Lewis-Hughes, Boyde, Botham.

Replacements: Daniel, Carre, Lewis, T Williams, Moore, Hill, Llewellyn, Smith.

Leinster: J O'Brien; A Byrne, Osborne, Frawley, O'Loughlin; R Byrne, McGrath (capt); E Byrne, S Cronin, Ala'alatoa, Toner, J McCarthy, Ruddock, Connors, Penny.

Replacements: Tracy, Dooley, Abdaladze, Molony, Deegan, N McCarthy, H Byrne, T O'Brien.

Cardiff director of rugby Dai Young: "We're struggling to get any momentum at the minute. It will be interesting to see where we are this weekend on the back of not playing.

"One thing it does is focus the mind on playing against Leinster.

"It will be a real good challenge for us and something that we've talked about as a squad.

"There's a big onus, over the next month or so, to get results because we're only as strong as every performance and whether we've got internationals involved or not."

Match officials

Referee: Mike Adamson (SRU)

Assistant referees: Adam Jones and Aled Evans (WRU)

TMO: Ben Whitehouse (WRU)