Scotland have a play-off in February for a place at next year's World Cup

Scottish Rugby chief executive Mark Dodson says the national team have "an incredible chance" to advance the women's game in Scotland by qualifying for the World Cup.

Scotland will face either Kazakhstan or Colombia in a one-off play-off match in Dubai on February 25 for a place at next year's tournament in New Zealand.

"There's no point in under-playing this," said Dodson.

"It's a massive game for our women's team.

"It would be a fantastic boost for the game across Scotland, for the women's game in particular, for us to get through to that World Cup."

As things stand, Scotland's top female players must play their club rugby in England or further afield.

Dodson wants to reach a stage where leading Scottish talent can be retained at a professional club under the SRU umbrella.

"If you look at several stepping stones in the women's game generally, we've got some that don't exist and we have to put those in place," he said.

"One is a professional team where our players can play. Another is regional training centres and development of the leagues across Scotland in more depth. Those are being addressed in the overarching women's strategy that Gemma Faye is leading for us.

"One of the other things we're already in conversation with the RFU about is looking at another pro team in their professional set-up, when they'll need franchises around to take place in 2022/23.

"I've spoken to Bill Sweeney at the RFU about getting ourselves involved and learning more about that process."

'We need a third pro men's team to compete'

Before departing his role as director of rugby in 2019, Scott Johnson suggested Scottish Rugby may have to look at reintroducing a third professional men's team to allow young players greater opportunities to reach the top level.

"To be ultimately competitive we do need a third pro team, but there's large parts of complexity to that," Dodson said.

"Where would they play? They would have to get access into the URC. We'd have to find a place for them to play, find the finances over a multi-year period to allow that third team to thrive. All those things are, at the moment post-Vovid, problematic.

"But in principle from a strategic point of view it's something that we would strive towards. I'd look at this as being something between 2025-30 we'd have to start looking at properly, unless something opportune came up in the meantime."