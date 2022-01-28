Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Willis Halaholo signed for Cardiff in 2016 and has played nine internationals for Wales

Wales hope centre Willis Halaholo will prove his fitness for the opening Six Nations match against Ireland in Dublin on 5 February.

Halaholo, 31, has been hampered by a hamstring injury this week, with Wales aiming for the Cardiff centre to return to full training next week.

He started Wales' last match, alongside Nick Tompkins at centre in the 29-28 win over Australia in November 2021.

Jonathan Davies, Owen Watkin and Josh Adams are also Wales centre options.

Johnny Williams and George North are missing through injury for the game in Dublin.

Regular wing Adams was selected to play at outside centre against Fiji in November 2021, but was forced out just beforehand through injury.

Davies will play his 100th international if selected for the Aviva Stadium encounter, with his tally including six tests for the British and Irish Lions.

Scarlets centre Scott Williams and Cardiff midfield man Ben Thomas were part of the autumn internationals squad, but were not picked in the initial 2022 Six Nations party.

Wales' long list of injured absentees means they are currently without Lions Alun Wyn Jones, Ken Owens, Justin Tipuric, Taulupe Faletau, Josh Navidi, Dan Lydiate, North and Leigh Halfpenny, who have more than 700 Test caps between them.

Dragons back row Ross Moriarty will aim to prove his fitness against Benetton on Friday, 28 January after being ruled out since October with a shoulder injury.

New Wales captain Dan Biggar starts for Northampton at Worcester and Gloucester wing Louis Rees-Zammit is on the bench at Newcastle on Saturday, while Tompkins starts for Saracens against Wasps on Sunday.