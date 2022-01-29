Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Munster's Calvin Nash in action against Zebre as he makes his first appearance since September

United Rugby Championship: Zebre v Munster Zebre (7) 17 Tries: Cronje, Laloifi Cons: O'Malley, Rizzi Pen: O'Malley Munster (22) 34 Tries: O'Donoghue, Goggin, F Wycherley, J Wycherley, Barron Cons: Flannery 3 Pens: Crowley

Munster made it six wins from eight matches in the URC this season by securing a bonus-point 34-17 win over bottom-of-the-table Zebre in Parma.

Fineen Wycherley, Jack O'Donoghue, Dan Goggin, Josh Wycherley and Diarmuid Barron crossed for the dominant visitors at Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi.

Erich Cronje and Junior Laloifi were the try-scorers for the hosts.

Munster have now won four in a row in all competitions and remain well to the fore near the top of the URC table.

They also maintain their perfect record against Zebre, having emerged victors in all 18 meetings between the sides.

Jake Flannery kicked nine points and Jack Crowley booted three for Munster while Tim O'Malley delivered five points for Zebre from the tee and Antonio Rizzi contributed a conversion.

Zebre remain rooted to the foot of the table with no victories and just one point after head coach Emiliano Bergamaschi's first URC match in charge.

Munster had to wait until the 18th minute to open the scoring, going ahead through a Crowley penalty while he was on as a blood replacement for Flannery.

The game's first try followed three minutes later when O'Donoghue went over in the corner following some patient build-up play.

Goggin then ran a wonderful line to exploit a gap in the Zebre defence and barged his way through a couple of tackles to touch down, with Flannery adding the extras.

Flannery was on target again after Wycherley stretched the advantage further four minutes from time but Zebre showed they were still alive in the contest when centre Cronje intercepted a pass to dot down under the posts, with O'Malley's conversion making it 22-10 at the break.

Munster clinched the bonus point in the 66th minute after Josh Wycherley stretched for the line and Flannery split the posts with the conversion before Barron added a fifth when he peeled off the back of a driving maul to dive for the line.

Zebre applied the pressure in the closing stages and Laloifi benefited from a fortunate bounce off his shin to go over under the posts but it was no more than a consolation and the Italians remain without a win in any competition since the end of February 2021.

Zebre: Laloifi, Bruno, Cronje, Lucchin, Trulla, O'Malley, Violi, Buonfiglio, Fabiani, Bello, Sisi, Zambonin, Mitchell, Bianchi, Giammarioli.

Replacements:Ceciliani, Lovotti, Zilocchi, Krumov, Leavasa, Fusco, Rizzi, Bisegni.

Munster: Gallagher; Nash, Coombes, Goggin, Daly; Flannery, Cronin; Loughman, Barron, Knox; Kleyn, Wycherley; O'Donoghue (capt), Hodnett, O'Sullivan.

Replacements: Buckley, Wycherley, Salanoa, Ahern, Kendellen, Patterson, Crowley, Farrell.