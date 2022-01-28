Exeter's new logo is based on the Celtic helmets known to be worn in and around 300 BC

Exeter Chiefs' decision to end their Native American branding has been described as "bold" and "courageous" by the President of the National Congress of American Indians.

The two-time Premiership winners will drop their current imagery from July.

It came after pressure that it was disrespectful to Native Americans.

"There are definitely positive impacts to a decision that demonstrates courage and demonstrates bold corporate action," Fawn Sharp told BBC Sport.

"It puts Exeter in a space that it might not otherwise have been able to occupy, in a spotlight that it might not otherwise have even known or seen and have new friends, new allies and new supporters."

Exeter's new brand will see the club keep their Chiefs name and instead use imagery from the Celtic Iron Age Dumnonii Tribe, who historians believe occupied Cornwall, Devon and parts of Somerset for what the club describes as "many hundreds of years before the Roman occupation from 43 AD".

As well as a Native American on their badge, Exeter also have a totem pole in their reception area and places such as the 'Wigwam Bar' and 'Campfire Grill' in their Sandy Park ground.

Exeter estimate it will cost the club about £500,000 to change all their branding, but Sharp says the decision was the right one considering the effect the incorrect use of Native American imagery has on indigenous people.

"It's long proven that it has a devastating psychological and social impact to our community," she said.

"When you look at our Native American regalia that we wear, it's very sacred, they're not just simply gifted out, you have to earn certain places within our community.

"So for others just to take on and don our sacred regalia, do chants that from our perspective mock our sacred songs and ceremonies, it really does have as devastating impact to our community at large."

In the United States Washington's American football team dropped their controversial Redskins name and logo, while Cleveland's baseball team changed its name from the Indians to the Guardians.

"With recent activities in the United States, with the murder of George Floyd, it's ignited the average citizen in the United States to understand that we still have a long way to go for truth and reconciliation, especially with the first Americans, the natives in this country," Sharp added.

"As we've watched different ball clubs in sports, whether that's at a high-school level, a collegiate level or even professional sports, the conversations have gone from outright pushback to 'Let's have a conversation, let's listen, let's hear,' and we're seeing this broader educational effort and campaign where people are finally starting to get it and understand."