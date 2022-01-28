Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Mark McCall has won the European Champions Cup three times as director of rugby at Saracens

Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall is taking a "short break due to medical reasons", the club has said.

Sarries have won five Premiership titles and three European Champions Cups during McCall's time in the role.

They currently sit second in the Premiership, eight points behind league leaders Leicester, and travel to Wasps on Sunday.

McCall took on the role in the 2010-11 season and won the Premiership title in his first season.

League titles in 2014-15 and 2017-18 and a Champions Cup victory in 2016-17 followed, as well as two double-winning seasons in 2015-16 and 2018-19.

Saracens were relegated to the Championship for the 2020-21 season for breaching salary cap regulations and won the second tier title that season.

The club said in a statement: "People will always come first at our club and Mark will be given all of the support and time he needs.

"Meanwhile we would ask that everyone respects Mark's privacy.

"Mark is obviously more than confident in the coaching team he has worked with for many years to temporarily take the reins."