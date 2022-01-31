Six Nations Greatest captains

Where would you rank Martin Johnson, Brian O'Driscoll and Alun Wyn Jones?

What makes a good captain? And who is the best captain to have graced the Six Nations era?

Former Wales skipper Sam Warburton and ex-England scrum-half Danny Care join forces to discuss the Six Nations' best captains in the first episode of a new podcast: Six Nations Greatest.

Warburton led Wales to two Six Nations titles and believes captaincy goes way deeper than just playing on the pitch.

"It is the most important part but it is about 1% of what's involved," he said. "People don't see how captains drive standards off the pitch, lead meetings, the training sessions, the culture, and what they bring out of other players."

Warburton and Care have chosen their top six to have led sides since the Six Nations started in 2000 - with the Welshman somewhat reluctantly having to talk about his own place in the list.

6. Dylan Hartley - England - hooker

Six Nations games as captain: Won 11; Lost 3; Win % 78.6

Captaincy highlights: Named captain at the start of Eddie Jones' reign, Hartley led England to a Grand Slam in 2016 and a championship the following year as England went on a record-equalling unbeaten run lasting 18 matches.

Care: If we'd have won back-to-back slams in 2016 and 2017 he would have rocketed right up the list. He was also only captain for three campaigns but for me he was a brilliant captain and one of the reasons why we went on that long unbeaten run. The work he did off-the-field and the example he set by working so hard was a great example of leadership.

Warburton: Every player I've spoken to who had him as a captain at Northampton or England, they all speak very highly of him. He really seemed to embrace the off-field side of captaincy and would go over and beyond to sort things for the lads.

5. Sam Warburton - Wales - flanker

Six Nations games as captain: Won 11; Drew 1; Lost 5; Win % 64.7

Captaincy highlights: Led Wales to a Grand Slam in 2012 and a championship in 2013

Warburton: I am not comfortable with myself being on the list - I don't know what to say! I got the Grand Slam in 2012 but in 2013 wasn't captain for the finale against England, so I think I only have one-and-a-half titles.

I never wanted to be a captain and turned it down initially when Warren Gatland asked me; eventually he twisted my arm.

I am naturally a very introverted guy and all I wanted to do was play hard and be professional off the pitch. I never wanted to be put on a pedestal, I just wanted to be one of the lads, and felt guilty about lifting the trophy in 2012 because there were boys behind me that had been just as influential.

Care: Going through the stats you have to be in there. You were a captain I would have liked to have played for.

4. Fabien Pelous - France - lock

Six Nations games as captain: Won 20; Lost 8; Win % 71

Captaincy highlights: Inspired France to a Grand Slam in 2004, his fourth as a player, and another title in 2006

Care: I am so glad I never played against him! He led by example, wore his heart on his sleeve, and was that typical nasty Frenchman you wouldn't mess with. You might forget about him but do some digging into his stats and he is up there with the very best.

Warburton: Pelous is quite an easy inclusion. He was inspirational and when I was young he was everything I thought a captain had to be. That's why I had a bit of imposter feeling as a captain.

3. Alun Wyn Jones - Wales - lock

Six Nations games as captain: Won 25; Lost 10: Win % 60

Captaincy highlights: Led Wales to the Grand Slam in 2019 - his third as a player - and the championship in 2021

Warburton: He wasn't captain before 2017 but his influence was absolutely enormous in Wales' 2008 and 2012 slams and the 2013 championship win. When I was captain, Alun Wyn was our main leader and often stepped in for me. I had the tactical side, the communication with the refs and chatting to the press, but he was the one barking and driving the standards. He was a coach as a player and had the utmost respect of everybody.

Care: He doesn't stop talking the whole game, he's the type of guy you would always want on your side. He's a nightmare to play against and from the outside looking in is a brilliant captain.

2. Martin Johnson - England - lock

Six Nations games as captain: Won 10; Lost 1; Win % 90.9

Captaincy highlights: Led England to the Six Nations title in 2001 and a Grand Slam in 2003, the year England won the World Cup

Warburton: For me he is the single greatest captain ever. No-one has a better CV as a captain. That 2003 England era he spearheaded, that was the benchmark for a northern hemisphere team. They went away from home and dominated sides. That was an iconic team led by an iconic man.

Care: Growing up watching England win the World Cup in 2003 he is English rugby to a lot of boys and girls. He epitomised everything it took to be a captain - he led by example and never had a bad game. When England played well he was running around melting people and leading by example.

1. Brian O'Driscoll - Ireland - centre

Six Nations games as captain: Won 31; Lost 10; Win % 75.6

Captaincy highlights: The centre was captain from 2003-2012. In 2009 he inspired Ireland to only their second Grand Slam, and first since 1948

Warburton: Brian's longevity in the role is why he's number one for me, and not Martin Johnson. He got a Grand Slam, did it for nine years, was player of the tournament three times, which I know is an individual accolade but that would have been inspirational, and also won four Triple Crowns.

Care: The first Grand Slam for Ireland for 61 years, the springboard of success he gave and the longevity as an unbelievable player and captain mean he's number one.

Honourable mentions for...

Warburton: Paul O'Connell was Ireland captain for two titles but no Grand Slam. He was a whisker away from being on the list. We are talking strictly Six Nations - if we were talking captains he would eclipse me because of his Munster and Lions accolades.

Care: Sergio Parisse was one of the greatest players I have ever played against. He was a brilliant leader in a struggling Italy side.

Warburton: Rory Best was also a fantastic captain and narrowly misses out.