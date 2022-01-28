Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Worcester's Sixways home has been used by the National Heath Service as a testing centre throughout the Covid-19 pandemic

Wasps have been awarded a five-point win after their Women's Premier 15s game against Worcester at Sixways had to be postponed because there was no ambulance present.

The Rugby Football Union issued a statement on the 'non-fulfilment of the round 11 match' on Sunday 16 January.

League regulations demand an accident and emergency ambulance staffed with paramedic crew at each game.

But the game was called off at late notice when no ambulance arrived.

The RFU's disputes committee said: "The fixture was not played on the grounds of player welfare and safety.

"We considered the facts, representations from the two clubs, relevant regulations and supporting documentation and concluded that the points should be awarded to Wasps.

"The result is recorded as 0-0, with five league points allocated to Wasps.

"No further penalty is to be applied to Worcester Warriors."

Worcester sit eighth in the 10-team table, 10 points behind Wasps, who are sixth.

Wasps' Cliodhna Moloney, who is currently serving a three-week ban (reduced to two games, having successfully completed a World Rugby Coaching intervention) was due to miss the match against third-placed Exeter at Sixways on Saturday, but she is now free to play .