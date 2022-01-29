Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Jersey's win over Richmond was their second in a row having lost their previous two Championship encounters

Jersey Reds director of rugby Harvey Biljon has praised his side's mindset after they beat Richmond 29-13.

Jersey led 12-5 at half time thanks to tries from Will Brown and Tim Grey before Eoghan Clarke, Brown and James Mitchell went over after the break to secure a bonus point victory.

The win keeps Jersey in touch with leaders Ealing and Doncaster at the top end of the Championship.

"The repeat effort just to stick at it was exceptional," Biljon said.

"I think the players got it absolutely right in the second half and deserved five points," he added to BBC Radio Jersey.

"At the beginning of the day in these conditions I'm not sure we would have been thinking about scoring five tries.

"But we found a good balance. Take nothing away from Richmond, they were an awkward, tough opposition today."