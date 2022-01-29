Welsh club rugby results
Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby
Welsh club rugby results, 28-30 January 2022
Men's games
Indigo Group Premiership
Carmarthen Quins 17 - 14 RGC
Llandovery 17 - 27 Newport
Llanelli 26 - 14 Bridgend
Pontypridd 16 - 25 Aberavon
Swansea 15 - 32 Merthyr
Admiral National Championship
Beddau 3 - 21 Bedwas
Cardiff Met 21 - 5 Ystrad Rhondda
Glamorgan Wanderers 12 - 10 Trebanos
Narberth 17 - 29 Pontypool
Neath 20 - 22 Bargoed
Tata Steel 3 - 19 Maesteg Quins
Ystalyfera 17 - 33 Cross Keys
WRU Plate
Preliminary Round
Bala 12 - 21 Bonymaen
Brynmawr 7 - 29 Llangennech
Newbridge 31 - 15 Morriston
Admiral National Leagues
Division 1 East
Bedlinog 8 - 15 Dowlais
Nelson 19 - 21 Brecon
Penallta 80 - 8 Senghenydd
Risca 0 - 28 Pontypool United
Division 1 East Central
Barry 0 - 33 Porth Harlequins
Cambrian Welfare 11 - 15 Rumney
Mountain Ash 24 - 0 Rhiwbina
Rhydyfelin 56 - 24 Dinas Powys
St Josephs 24 - 14 Ynysybwl
Treorchy 24 - 8 St Peters
Division 1 North
Bethesda P - P Llandudno
Caernarfon 50 - 7 Dinbych
Dolgellau 18 - 11 Bro Ffestiniog
Llangefni 5 - 22 Ruthin
Pwllheli P - P Nant Conwy
Division 1 West Central
Ammanford P - P Bridgend Athletic
Birchgrove 11 - 15 Kenfig Hill
Brynamman 23 - 35 Dunvant
Nantyffyllon 13 - 3 Waunarlwydd
Tondu 17 - 24 Skewen
Division 1 West
Aberystwyth 34 - 13 Gowerton
Crymych 27 - 28 Newcastle Emlyn
Gorseinon 22 - 20 Llanelli Wanderers
Pembroke 15 - 19 Yr Hendy
Whitland 38 - 10 Penclawdd
Division 2 East
Abergavenny 28 - 20 Croesyceiliog
Blackwood 10 - 22 Newport HSOB
Caldicot 12 - 19 Cwmbran
Oakdale 7 - 17 Ynysddu
Talywain 40 - 10 Pill Harriers
Division 2 East Central
Abercwmboi P - P Cowbridge
Abercynon 26 - 28 Llanishen
Caerphilly 11 - 10 Cilfynydd
Gilfach Goch 14 - 5 Aberdare
Llantrisant 14 - 18 Treharris
Taffs Well 10 - 20 Llantwit Fardre
Division 2 North
Bangor P - P Wrexham
Mold P - P Newtown
Nant Conwy II 20 - 10 Colwyn Bay
Rhyl & District P - P Abergele
Shotton Steel 19 - 17 Welshpool
Division 2 West Central
Aberavon Quins 55 - 13 Maesteg Celtic
Bridgend Sports 5 - 43 Porthcawl
Pencoed 8 - 16 Builth Wells
Pyle 12 - 6 Ystradgynlais
Seven Sisters 12 - 28 Resolven
Division 2 West
Burry Port 38 - 8 Loughor
Carmarthen Athletic 17 - 18 Nantgaredig
Kidwelly P - P Milford Haven
Mumbles P - P Fishguard
Pontarddulais 13 - 16 Tycroes
Tenby United 19 - 17 Pontyberem
Division 3 East A
Abercarn 27 - 19 Deri
Abertillery B G 70 - 14 Machen
Blaina 7 - 6 Garndiffaith
Llanhilleth 10 - 27 Abertysswg
Rhymney P - P Usk
Tredegar Ironsides P - P RTB Ebbw Vale
Division 3 East Central A
Canton P - P Llanharan
Cardiff Quins 5 - 21 Pentyrch
Fairwater P - P Old Illtydians
Penarth 14 - 15 CR Cymry Caerdydd
Penygraig P - P Tylorstown
St Albans 22 - 17 Pontyclun
Division 3 North
Dinbych II 0 - 54 Llanidloes
Flint 0 - 60 Mold II
Llangefni II 12 - 37 Machynlleth
Menai Bridge 8 - 18 Holyhead
Pwllheli II P - P Wrexham II
Ruthin II P - P Rhosllanerchrugog
Division 3 West Central A
Aberavon Green Stars 53 - 0 Cwmafan
Abercrave 17 - 11 Nantymoel
Bryncoch 31 - 9 Cwmgors
Cwmllynfell 25 - 24 Baglan
Swansea Uplands 34 - 0 Vardre
Tonmawr 26 - 13 Taibach
Division 3 West A
Aberaeron 16 - 15 Laugharne
Cardigan 12 - 23 Neyland
Lampeter Town 62 - 0 Llangwm
Llanybydder 10 - 25 Haverfordwest
Pembroke Dock Quins 26 - 19 Tregaron
St Davids 5 - 57 St Clears
Division 3 East B
Bedwellty P - P Hafodyrynys
Blackwood Stars 0 - 26 Newport Saracens
New Panteg 0 - 29 Chepstow
New Tredegar 5 - 46 Whitehead
Trinant P - P St Julians HSOB
Division 3 East Central B
Caerau Ely 7 - 13 Llandaff
Cefn Coed 10 - 3 Old Penarthians
Hirwaun P - P Llandaff North
Llantwit Major 15 - 10 Gwernyfed
Tonyrefail 15 - 8 Ynysowen
Wattstown 21 - 17 Treherbert
Division 3 West Central B
Alltwen 7 - 20 Cefn Cribwr
Bryncethin P - P Crynant
Glais 15 - 19 Briton Ferry
Maesteg P - P Pontrhydyfen
Penlan 10 - 31 Neath Athletic
Division 3 West B
Amman United 6 - 7 Furnace United
Betws P - P Llangadog
Cefneithin 16 - 22 Llandeilo
Llandybie 64 - 10 Bynea
New Dock Stars 3 - 24 Tumble
Trimsaran P - P Penygroes
Division 3 East C
Beaufort 10 - 39 Crumlin
Bettws P - P Pontllanfraith
Crickhowell 36 - 5 Hollybush
West Mon 46 - 0 Brynithel
Division 3 East Central C
Brackla 21 - 12 Sully View
Cardiff Internationals 14 - 26 Llandrindod Wells
Cardiff Saracens 3 - 16 Ferndale
Division 3 West Central C
Cwmgwrach 12 - 7 Pantyffynnon
Cwmtwrch 3 - 0 Pontyates - (abandoned 20 mins)
Ogmore Vale 14 - 7 Penybanc
Pontardawe P - P Fall Bay
Pontycymmer 0 - 53 Tonna
South Gower 10 - 14 Rhigos
Division 3 East D
Abersychan P - P Old Tyleryan
Forgeside 36 - 12 Girling
Tredegar P - P Trefil
Women's games
South Wales Plate
Group 3 West
Porthcawl 17 -17 West Swansea Hawks