Welsh club rugby results

Welsh rugby

Welsh club rugby results, 28-30 January 2022

Men's games

Indigo Group Premiership

Carmarthen Quins 17 - 14 RGC

Llandovery 17 - 27 Newport

Llanelli 26 - 14 Bridgend

Pontypridd 16 - 25 Aberavon

Swansea 15 - 32 Merthyr

Admiral National Championship

Beddau 3 - 21 Bedwas

Cardiff Met 21 - 5 Ystrad Rhondda

Glamorgan Wanderers 12 - 10 Trebanos

Narberth 17 - 29 Pontypool

Neath 20 - 22 Bargoed

Tata Steel 3 - 19 Maesteg Quins

Ystalyfera 17 - 33 Cross Keys

WRU Plate

Preliminary Round

Bala 12 - 21 Bonymaen

Brynmawr 7 - 29 Llangennech

Newbridge 31 - 15 Morriston

Admiral National Leagues

Division 1 East

Bedlinog 8 - 15 Dowlais

Nelson 19 - 21 Brecon

Penallta 80 - 8 Senghenydd

Risca 0 - 28 Pontypool United

Division 1 East Central

Barry 0 - 33 Porth Harlequins

Cambrian Welfare 11 - 15 Rumney

Mountain Ash 24 - 0 Rhiwbina

Rhydyfelin 56 - 24 Dinas Powys

St Josephs 24 - 14 Ynysybwl

Treorchy 24 - 8 St Peters

Division 1 North

Bethesda P - P Llandudno

Caernarfon 50 - 7 Dinbych

Dolgellau 18 - 11 Bro Ffestiniog

Llangefni 5 - 22 Ruthin

Pwllheli P - P Nant Conwy

Division 1 West Central

Ammanford P - P Bridgend Athletic

Birchgrove 11 - 15 Kenfig Hill

Brynamman 23 - 35 Dunvant

Nantyffyllon 13 - 3 Waunarlwydd

Tondu 17 - 24 Skewen

Division 1 West

Aberystwyth 34 - 13 Gowerton

Crymych 27 - 28 Newcastle Emlyn

Gorseinon 22 - 20 Llanelli Wanderers

Pembroke 15 - 19 Yr Hendy

Whitland 38 - 10 Penclawdd

Division 2 East

Abergavenny 28 - 20 Croesyceiliog

Blackwood 10 - 22 Newport HSOB

Caldicot 12 - 19 Cwmbran

Oakdale 7 - 17 Ynysddu

Talywain 40 - 10 Pill Harriers

Division 2 East Central

Abercwmboi P - P Cowbridge

Abercynon 26 - 28 Llanishen

Caerphilly 11 - 10 Cilfynydd

Gilfach Goch 14 - 5 Aberdare

Llantrisant 14 - 18 Treharris

Taffs Well 10 - 20 Llantwit Fardre

Division 2 North

Bangor P - P Wrexham

Mold P - P Newtown

Nant Conwy II 20 - 10 Colwyn Bay

Rhyl & District P - P Abergele

Shotton Steel 19 - 17 Welshpool

Division 2 West Central

Aberavon Quins 55 - 13 Maesteg Celtic

Bridgend Sports 5 - 43 Porthcawl

Pencoed 8 - 16 Builth Wells

Pyle 12 - 6 Ystradgynlais

Seven Sisters 12 - 28 Resolven

Division 2 West

Burry Port 38 - 8 Loughor

Carmarthen Athletic 17 - 18 Nantgaredig

Kidwelly P - P Milford Haven

Mumbles P - P Fishguard

Pontarddulais 13 - 16 Tycroes

Tenby United 19 - 17 Pontyberem

Division 3 East A

Abercarn 27 - 19 Deri

Abertillery B G 70 - 14 Machen

Blaina 7 - 6 Garndiffaith

Llanhilleth 10 - 27 Abertysswg

Rhymney P - P Usk

Tredegar Ironsides P - P RTB Ebbw Vale

Division 3 East Central A

Canton P - P Llanharan

Cardiff Quins 5 - 21 Pentyrch

Fairwater P - P Old Illtydians

Penarth 14 - 15 CR Cymry Caerdydd

Penygraig P - P Tylorstown

St Albans 22 - 17 Pontyclun

Division 3 North

Dinbych II 0 - 54 Llanidloes

Flint 0 - 60 Mold II

Llangefni II 12 - 37 Machynlleth

Menai Bridge 8 - 18 Holyhead

Pwllheli II P - P Wrexham II

Ruthin II P - P Rhosllanerchrugog

Division 3 West Central A

Aberavon Green Stars 53 - 0 Cwmafan

Abercrave 17 - 11 Nantymoel

Bryncoch 31 - 9 Cwmgors

Cwmllynfell 25 - 24 Baglan

Swansea Uplands 34 - 0 Vardre

Tonmawr 26 - 13 Taibach

Division 3 West A

Aberaeron 16 - 15 Laugharne

Cardigan 12 - 23 Neyland

Lampeter Town 62 - 0 Llangwm

Llanybydder 10 - 25 Haverfordwest

Pembroke Dock Quins 26 - 19 Tregaron

St Davids 5 - 57 St Clears

Division 3 East B

Bedwellty P - P Hafodyrynys

Blackwood Stars 0 - 26 Newport Saracens

New Panteg 0 - 29 Chepstow

New Tredegar 5 - 46 Whitehead

Trinant P - P St Julians HSOB

Division 3 East Central B

Caerau Ely 7 - 13 Llandaff

Cefn Coed 10 - 3 Old Penarthians

Hirwaun P - P Llandaff North

Llantwit Major 15 - 10 Gwernyfed

Tonyrefail 15 - 8 Ynysowen

Wattstown 21 - 17 Treherbert

Division 3 West Central B

Alltwen 7 - 20 Cefn Cribwr

Bryncethin P - P Crynant

Glais 15 - 19 Briton Ferry

Maesteg P - P Pontrhydyfen

Penlan 10 - 31 Neath Athletic

Division 3 West B

Amman United 6 - 7 Furnace United

Betws P - P Llangadog

Cefneithin 16 - 22 Llandeilo

Llandybie 64 - 10 Bynea

New Dock Stars 3 - 24 Tumble

Trimsaran P - P Penygroes

Division 3 East C

Beaufort 10 - 39 Crumlin

Bettws P - P Pontllanfraith

Crickhowell 36 - 5 Hollybush

West Mon 46 - 0 Brynithel

Division 3 East Central C

Brackla 21 - 12 Sully View

Cardiff Internationals 14 - 26 Llandrindod Wells

Cardiff Saracens 3 - 16 Ferndale

Division 3 West Central C

Cwmgwrach 12 - 7 Pantyffynnon

Cwmtwrch 3 - 0 Pontyates - (abandoned 20 mins)

Ogmore Vale 14 - 7 Penybanc

Pontardawe P - P Fall Bay

Pontycymmer 0 - 53 Tonna

South Gower 10 - 14 Rhigos

Division 3 East D

Abersychan P - P Old Tyleryan

Forgeside 36 - 12 Girling

Tredegar P - P Trefil

Women's games

South Wales Plate

Group 3 West

Porthcawl 17 -17 West Swansea Hawks

