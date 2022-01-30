Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Tommy Freeman is an uncapped player

England's Six Nations preparations have been hit with fresh blows ahead of their Scotland opener on 5 February.

Wing Joe Marchant has tested positive for Covid which has put his selection in doubt, while full-back Tommy Freeman is out with a hamstring injury.

Harlequins' Louis Lynagh and Newcastle's Adam Radwan have been called into the squad.

This adds to head coach Eddie Jones' long injury list which also includes captain Owen Farrell.

Harlequins' Marchant tested positive on 28 January and will return to the squad when his isolation period is over.

Jones will also retain Nick Isiekwe, brought into the squad as cover for Courtney Lawes who is recovering from a head injury, in England's camp.

England will be bidding to improve on their fifth-placed finish at the 2021 Six Nations.