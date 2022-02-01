Six Nations Under-20s: Watch every match live on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
|Guinness Six Nations Under-20s Championship
|Dates: Five rounds from 4 February to 20 March
|Coverage: Watch every match on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app.
Grand Slam winners England will bid to defend their title as the Six Nations Under-20s Championship returns to its usual format and dates this year.
Every match in 2021 was held at Cardiff Arms Park because of the coronavirus pandemic, but this year teams will play home and away games again.
The Championship begins on Friday with a triple-header - and you can watch all the games live on the BBC.
Coverage will be on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the mobile app.
Fixtures
All times GMT and subject to late changes. Coverage can be subject to late schedule changes, so details may differ from this page.
Friday 4 February
19:55-22:05 - France v Italy
19:55-22:05 - Scotland v England
19:55-22:05 - Ireland v Wales
Friday 11 February
18:55-21:05 - Italy v England
19:55-22:05 - Wales v Scotland
19:55-22:05 - France v Ireland
Friday 25 February
18:55-21:05 - England v Wales
19:55-22:05 - Scotland v France
19:55-22:05 - Ireland v Italy
Thursday 10 March
19:55-22:05 - Wales v France - also on BBC Two Wales
Friday 11 March
18:55-21:05 - Italy v Scotland
Saturday 12 March
19:10-21:20 - England v Ireland
Sunday 20 March
13:55-16:05 - Wales v Italy
16:55-19:05 - Ireland v Scotland
19:55-22:05 - France v England
