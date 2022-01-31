Dan Soper succeeded Dwayne Peel as Ulster's assistant coach

Ulster assistant coach Dan Soper says the Irish province's 36-11 defeat by Connacht in Dublin in October "exposed things they needed to address".

Ulster will hope to make amends for that heavy reverse at the Aviva Stadium when Andy Friend's side visit Belfast for Friday's rearranged URC encounter.

"In some ways they did us a great service that day by giving us a bit of a lesson," said the attack coach.

"We are without doubt in a better place now than we were then.

"We took a lot of learning out of that game - they exposed a lot of issues that the four previous teams we had played hadn't done and since then our game has moved on nicely."

'Expecting a real challenge'

In contrast to Connacht's recent run of results which has yielded four defeats from five matches in all competitions, Ulster are aiming for a fourth victory in a row after getting back to winning ways in the United Rugby Championship by beating Scarlets 27-15.

"Connacht may have lost those games but they have been playing some great rugby and I'm really enjoying watching them," added Soper.

"They have had some very, very tight games, despite losing some, so we are expecting a real challenge and matches between us have usually been tight affairs, really tough battles over the last few years, since I have been here.

"Scarlets came at us pretty hard with their line speed and that is something Connacht notoriously do.

"We have had a good series of results and are pleased how we are progressing as a team.

"It's nice to have that confidence of form but all that counts for nothing when you come into an interprovincial derby."

'A great opportunity to grow our squad'

The absence of Ulster's clutch of Ireland internationals, along with a number of injury absentees, gives younger members of the squad an opportunity to impress in the upcoming URC fixtures during February and March.

"It's a great opportunity at this time of year for those guys to get, a really exciting one, and boys that haven't had quite the leadership role when the full squad is there are now being asked to step up.

"It's a great opportunity for the growth of our squad, to develop players and give them a chance to put their hand up.

"It's a really important bloc in terms of players getting that chance, plus it's very tight at the top so we have to keep getting results to keep in contention near the front. There is a real focus on that this week."