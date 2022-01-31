Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Jamie Bhatti's place in the Scotland squad has been take up by Allan Dell

Six Nations 2022: Scotland v England Venue: Murrayfield Date: Saturday, 5 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Watch on BBC One; listen on BBC Radio 5 live & BBC Radio Scotland DAB/810MW; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Jamie Bhatti has withdrawn from Scotland's Six Nations squad before Saturday's opener against England while Josh Bayliss will remain with his club.

Injured Glasgow Warriors loosehead Bhatti is replaced in the squad by London Irish's Allan Dell.

Back-row Bayliss came off early in Bath's recent Champions Cup defeat by Leinster.

And Scottish Rugby say he "will continue his recovery from concussion at Bath".

Full-back Sean Maitland was not in Gregor Townsend's tournament squad but was with the group. He is now back at Saracens.

Scotland squad

Backs: Mark Bennett, Darcy Graham, Chris Harris, Stuart Hogg (captain), Rory Hutchinson, Sam Johnson, Blair Kinghorn, Rufus McLean, Ali Price, Cameron Redpath, Kyle Rowe, Finn Russell, Kyle Steyn, Sione Tuipulotu, Duhan van der Merwe, Ben Vellacott, Ben White.

Forwards: Ewan Ashman, Magnus Bradbury, Andy Christie, Scott Cummings, Rory Darge, Matt Fagerson, Zander Fagerson, Grant Gilchrist, Jonny Gray, Nick Haining, Jamie Hodgson, Stuart McInally, WP Nel, Jamie Ritchie, Pierre Schoeman, Javan Sebastian, Sam Skinner, Rory Sutherland, George Turner, Hamish Watson.