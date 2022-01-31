Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Callum Patterson is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering a fracture and dislocation of his ankle

Cornish Pirates coach Gavin Cattle says a serious injury to centre Callum Patterson "galvanised his side" into a comeback as they won 31-21 at Coventry.

The Pirates trailed 21-11 at half-time after losing Patterson to a dislocated ankle after 26 minutes.

Tries from Matt Bolwell, Tom Duncan and Olly Adkins in the final 20 minutes, to add to Tom Channon's first-half score, helped the Pirates earn a bonus point.

Pirates remain in third place in the Championship, three points off first.

"They were a little bit shell-shocked, losing one of your team-mates with a pretty horrific injury," Cattle told BBC Radio Cornwall.

"That can shake you a little bit, but I think that galvanised us more than anything.

"The attitude was there, it always is, it's just how you can apply that attitude with accuracy and that was the challenge and the set piece gave us a foothold in the game."