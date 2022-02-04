Last updated on .From the section English Rugby

Alex Goode shares the captaincy for Saracens with Mako Vunipola for the visit of Bath

Gallagher Premiership Venue: StoneX Stadium Date: Saturday, 5 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Saracens will hope to bounce back against a resurgent Bath as they make three changes from defeat by Wasps.

Andy Christie returns from Scotland duty to take his place in the back row while winger Sean Maitland makes his 100th appearance for the club.

Bath make just two changes from their impressive win against Harlequins.

They are both in the pack with Will Spencer partnering skipper Josh McNally in the second row while flanker Jaco Coetzee starts ahead of Ewan Richards.

Saracens' only other change sees Dom Morris replace Wales international Nick Tompkins at inside centre.

Referee Sara Cox takes charge of her second Premiership match following her officiating debut in the competition earlier this season between Harlequins and Worcester at The Stoop.

Saracens head coach Joe Shaw told BBC Radio London:

"We didn't start how we wanted to start last week at Wasps and, from then on, we were always chasing the game.

"This week it's been all about 'rugby fixes' in training and we'll be hoping to take all that good work into the game.

"We just want to carry on the attitude from the majority of that game into this week.

"We have got a group who will fight whatever the situation and what we can do now is move forward."

Bath director of rugby Stuart Hooper told BBC Radio Bristol:

"Saracens are one of the best teams in how they play the game in a very structured, very clear way, it's always a very physical battle when you go up there.

"It's also a strong tactical battle but definitely a challenge, but also one the guys are really looking forward to and I'm excited to take it on.

"The players and staff are desperate to use the joy we experienced last week.

"But for us, it's the start of learning how we get to that level of performance, putting it into our day-to-day work and pushing it towards more wins."

Saracens: Goode (co-capt); Maitland, Lozowski, Morris, Lewington; Manu Vunipola, Van Zyl; Mako Vunipola (co-capt), Woolstencroft, Koch, McFarland, Swinson, Christie, Earl, B Vunipola.

Replacements: Lewis, Barrington, Wainwright, Pifeleti, Reffell, De Haas, Jackson, Obatoyinbo.

Bath: Rokoduguni; Hamer-Webb, Joseph, Redpath, Muir; Ojomoh, Spencer; Cordwell, Du Toit, Rae, McNally (capt), Spencer, Williams, Coetzee, Hughes.

Replacements: Dunn, Morozov, Verden, Dingley, Merigan, Simpson, Butt, Prydie.

Referee: Sara Cox (RFU).