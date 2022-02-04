Last updated on .From the section English Rugby

Matt Kvesic is set to become the 32nd player to make 100 Premiership appearances for Worcester

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Mattioli Woods Welford Road Date: Saturday, 5 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Leicester Tigers have four players on England duty on the opening weekend of the Six Nations Championship.

Freddie Steward, Ben Youngs, Ellis Genge and replacement George Ford are all set to figure in the Calcutta Cup clash against Scotland at Murrayfield.

Worcester are without Scots Duhan van der Merwe and Rory Sutherland.

Jamie Shillcock returns from a hip injury at full-back, but stand-off Fin Smith took a knock late on in last week's 29-14 home loss to Northampton.

Smith's absence allows a recall for Billy Searle, while flanker Matt Kvesic, in his second spell at the club, becomes the 32nd player in the professional era to make 100 appearances for Warriors.

Leicester make two changes to the starting XV for last weekend's defeat at Sale - only their second in the Premiership this season - as Hosea Saumaki comes in on the left wing, with Guy Porter switching to centre in place of Matt Scott, while Hanro Liebenberg takes over from Tommy Reffell in the back row and captains the side.

Although Leicester's unbeaten record has gone and they have lost their past two Premiership games, they still lead the table by seven points, while Worcester are second from bottom, seven points clear of Bath.

Warriors have lost their past three league games and were mauled 48-3 by the Tigers at Sixways in October but, after decades of failure on trips to Leicester, they have won on two of their past four visits.

Tigers head coach Steve Borthwick told BBC Radio Leicester:

"Steve Diamond is an incredibly experienced coach and director of rugby. He's seen it, done it and there's no doubt he will build what he wants to build at Worcester.

"Worcester are a tough team, they've got good players, they've got good carriers, they've got pace out wide.

"The game against Northampton, one or two things went against Worcester early and that ultimately led to Northampton winning, but if you look at the second half I thought Worcester were terrific.

"We're only just starting to see Steve Diamond's imprint on the team and I think they'll be even better this week."

Leicester: Hegarty; Potter, Porter, Kelly, Saumaki; Burns, Wigglesworth; Whitcombe, Montoya, Cole, Wells, Green, Martin, Liebenberg (capt), Wiese.

Replacements: Clare, Leatigaga, Heyes, Snyman, Reffell, Robinson, Van Poortvliet, Scott.

Worcester: Shillcock; Humphreys, Venter, Beck, Hearle; Searle, Simpson; Waller, Annett, Judge, Batley, Clegg, Hatherell (capt), Kvesic.

Replacements: Miller, Owen, Tyack, Dodd, Vailanu, Chudley, Howe, Doel.

Referee: Luke Pearce (RFU).