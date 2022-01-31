Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Iain Henderson has won 65 international caps since making his Irish debut a decade ago

Iain Henderson's return to training gives Ireland coach Andy Farrell a clean bill of health for Saturday's Six Nations opener against Wales.

The Ulster lock, who was rated as doubtful last week with an ankle injury, will be back in training on Tuesday.

Keith Earls (strain), Josh van der Flier (strain) and Joey Carbery (elbow) have trained fully.

Tadhg Furlong (calf) and James Ryan (hamstring) will join Iain Henderson in returning to training on Tuesday.

An IRFU squad update on Monday stated that the three forwards have had their "respective loads managed to this point".

Farrell revealed last week that Henderson was the only injury doubt for the Aviva Stadium encounter against the defending champions.

Henderson was named in the 37-man squad despite missing most of the season because of injury.

The squad is taking part in a training camp in Portugal with the team for the weekend match set to be named on Thursday.