Nic Dolly made his England debut against South Africa during the Autumn Series

England hooker Nic Dolly has agreed a new contract with Leicester Tigers.

The 22-year-old joined the current Premiership leaders from Championship side Coventry in March 2021.

Australia-born Dolly has made 16 senior appearances for the club and is their joint-leading try-scorer in the Premiership this season with six.

"The development of him as a player is a testament to the hard work that he has put in and his desire to improve," said head coach Steve Borthwick.

"There is still such a potential for growth in Nic, which is very exciting."

The deal Dolly signed when arriving at Mattioli Woods Welford Road Stadium last year was described as "multi-year" but details of his new one have not been disclosed.

"This is a club that wants to be successful and is a group that wants to work hard, and I want to be able to be a part of that," Dolly said.

"To be able to be in not only a position where this great competition for a place but a squad where everyone is fighting for a spot, that only brings out the best in a player."