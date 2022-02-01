Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Scott Baldwin's last Worcester appearance was against Toulon in the European Challenge Cup on 15 January

Wales hooker Scott Baldwin has been released from his Worcester Warriors contract on compassionate grounds.

The club say the 33-year-old wants to spend more time with a family member, who has a serious illness.

Baldwin joined Worcester from reigning champions Harlequins for this season and made 13 appearances.

"The last few months have been extremely challenging for Scott who has been travelling to and from South Wales," said boss Steve Diamond.

"He has now reached the stage where he needs to spend more time in Wales and we fully understand the reasons why he has asked to be released from his contract."

Baldwin has won 34 caps for Wales, the most recent on the 2017 tour to Samoa.

"I would like to thank the club for how understanding they have been through everything from the top down," he said.

"It's not the way I thought - or wanted - my time at Worcester to end, but I've met some great people in my time here all of whom have been supportive of my decision."