Sexton cut a frustrated figure upon being replaced in the second half of Ireland's 2020 Six Nations loss in Paris

Six Nations: Ireland v Wales Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday, 5 February Kick-off: 14:15 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Ulster, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra. Live Audio and text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. Live on S4C.

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton says the 2020 Six Nations defeat by France in Paris and his reaction to being replaced taught him many lessons.

Sexton has been skipper for two years and is set to lead Ireland out in their opening game of this year's tournament against Wales in Dublin on Saturday.

On 31 October 2020 Sexton reacted to being taken off by shaking his head and looking up at the coaches box.

"I learned a lot of lessons that week; before, after, during," said Sexton.

"That one immediately stands out in terms of learnings I suppose," reflected the 36-year-old of the events surrounding a 35-27 loss at the Stade de France.

"We didn't get our prep right and that's a huge responsibility that is down to the captain. We didn't get our performance right on the day which probably stems from some of the prep and then obviously the stuff that was written about and the reaction.

"When you come off, like I explained at the time as much of it was about disappointment in myself that I didn't play as I wanted to or the team didn't play as I wanted us to.

"You just can't let your guard down for a split second or a small mistake like that can be magnified into something huge.

"But again, it makes you stronger and more prepared to try and bounce back and prove people wrong."

Captaincy 'a pretty positive experience'

Apart from that week in Paris, Sexton says his experiencing of captaining the side "has been by and large a pretty positive experience".

"I've loved every second of it. It was a huge honour to be asked to do it and every time the call comes in before a campaign you're picking up the phone going, 'is it going to be good news or bad news?'. I've managed to keep it and am very proud to have done it for as long as I have.

"I want to keep doing it for as long as I can prove to be the man to do it.

"I've learned to try not to let it pressure me. It's an honour and a privilege and something that people would kill to do, that's how I look at it.

"I never want it to become a burden really that's what I'm trying to get at, and it hasn't. I hope it never will but I'm sure there will be challenges like there have been before but when you've got good people around you like management, the leadership group and the players you'll come out the other side."

'I intend to keep going for as long as I'm fit to do so'

The Leinster fly-half has indicated in the past that he would like to continue playing for Ireland through to the 2023 World Cup but has not yet thrashed out his future with Irish Rugby Football Union bosses.

"I suppose we will probably sit down at the end of the Six Nations I would say. That was always the plan, that was always what I expected.

"At this age you've got to wait for as long as possible because I feel great now, I've felt great over the last couple of weeks training and at the start of the season but you know that can change.

"My intention is to keep going for as long as I'm fit to do so and as long as I'm enjoying it. As long as the people in here want me, that's the most important thing for me as well.

"It couldn't be further from my thoughts at the moment because this first game is everything and the other stuff looks after itself once you get the day job done."