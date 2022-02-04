Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Who are favourites for the Six Nations?

Guinness Six Nations Venue: Murrayfield Date: Saturday, 5 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, online and BBC Sport app from 16:00 GMT; listen on BBC Radio 5 live; text commentary on BBC Sport website.

Scotland and England meet in the Six Nations at Murrayfield on Saturday with the hosts tipped for a famous victory.

Scotland secured historic wins in London and Paris last year and have continued to improve, sparking hopes of a first Six Nations title.

England are aiming to bounce back from a fifth-place finish last year and gain revenge for their defeat at Twickenham.

Their transitional side won every game in the autumn, signing off by beating world champions South Africa.

Team news

Scotland are in a confident mood and head coach Gregor Townsend believes he has selected their finest squad this century.

Thirteen of the XV who started last year's closing Six Nations win over France have been included in his line-up, while Exeter lock Jonny Gray returns having missed the autumn series though injury.

Edinburgh back row Magnus Bradbury is named in the replacements and could make his first appearance since 2020.

London Irish scrum-half Ben White is also on the bench, the only uncapped player in the squad.

Sale flanker Tom Curry becomes England's youngest skipper since Will Carling in 1988 in the absence of Owen Farrell and Courtney Lawes.

Harlequins fly-half Marcus Smith marshals a new-look midfield that features Exeter's Henry Slade at inside centre and Saracens' Elliot Daly at 13.

Daly has not started at outside centre for England since 2016 but did so for the British and Irish Lions in their opening Test win in South Africa last summer.

Harlequins back Joe Marchant has recovered from Covid in time to take his place on the left wing, while Saracens utility back Max Malins takes the number 14 jersey, forcing Exeter's Jack Nowell to settle for a spot among the replacements.

Saracens lock Maro Itoje is joined in the engine room by club team-mate Nick Isiekwe, who was only called into the squad last week as cover for Lawes.

Commentator's notes

Andrew Cotter: "Even before kick-off the competition has been fierce to claim the underdog status and, while it may sit uncomfortably with Scotland, the reality is that they might be very slight favourites - Gregor Townsend's side is settled with few injuries in contrast to the visitors who will miss several senior figures.

"Yet, such is the depth of talent available to Eddie Jones, every England position is still taken by major talents. The question is how well they can now come together.

"Both these sides now look to play a fast, attacking brand of rugby, revolving around two of the most exciting fly-halves in the game in Finn Russell and Marcus Smith - the hope is that the weather allows them to do so.

"The oldest international fixture in the game is always eagerly anticipated but this time it is also so very difficult to predict."

View from both camps

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend: "Every coach does this little song and dance going into a game trying to convince the media they are underdogs and telling the players their backs are against the wall, 'we're going to this hostile place'.

"The bookies pick the favourites and I know we're not the favourites with them."

England head coach Eddie Jones: "It's the first time I've had the experience of going up there when Scotland have been red-hot favourites. They're expected to win.

"Every time their players look at the crowd at Murrayfield they'll feel that expectation - they've got to cope with that."

Line-ups

Scotland: 15-Hogg, 14-Graham, 13-Harris, 12-Johnson, 11-Van der Merwe, 10-Russell, 9-Price; 1-Sutherland, 2-Turner, 3- Z. Fagerson, 4-J. Gray, 5- Gilchrist, 6-Ritchie, 7-Watson, 8-M. Fagerson

Replacements: 16-McInally, 17-Schoeman, 18-Nel, 19-Skinner, 20-Bradbury, 21-White, 22-Kinghorn, 23-Tuipulotu

England: 15-Steward, 14-Malins, 13-Daly, 12-Slade, 11-Marchant; 10-Smith, 9-Youngs; 1-Genge, 2-Cowan-Dickie, 3-Sinckler, 4-Itoje, 5-Isiekwe, 6-Ludlam, 7-T. Curry (capt), 8-Simmonds

Replacements: 16-George, 17-Marler, 18-Stuart, 19-Ewels, 20-Dombrandt, 21-Randall, 22-Ford, 23-Nowell

*Scotland's walkover win over Fiji in the 2020 Autumn Nations Cup is not included in Townsend's matches in charge

Match facts

Head-to-head

Having been victorious in seven straight Six Nations games against Scotland, England have won just one of the last four (D1, L2)

The Scots are aiming for back-to-back wins in this fixture for the first time since 1983-84

Scotland's 11-6 win over England last year was their first at Twickenham for 38 years

Scotland

Scotland's only defeat in their last six matches came against world champions South Africa

Their win over England last year was only their fourth on the opening weekend of a Six Nations

They have not won more than three matches in a Six Nations before

The Scots missed just 11 tackles per game on average during the 2021 Six Nations, fewer than any other side, and boasted the best tackle success rate in the process (91%). They also conceded the fewest clean breaks of any side last year (4.8 per game)

England

England have won a tournament-high 17 of their 22 round one Six Nations matches

They've won 15 and lost three of their last 18 Tests - all three of those defeats came in last year's Six Nations

It was only the fourth time they had lost more than twice in a single Six Nations after 2005, 2006 and 2018

England conceded 67 penalties in last year's tournament, a joint-high with Italy, while only the Azzurri conceded more scrum penalties than England's 10

Match officials

Referee: Ben O'Keeffe (New Zealand)

Touch judges: Nic Berry (Australia) & Craig Evans (Wales)

TMO: Ben Whitehouse (Wales)