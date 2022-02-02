Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Jimmy Gopperth and Malakai Fekitoa have spent three seasons as Wasps team-mates

Wasps centres Jimmy Gopperth and Malakai Fekitoa are to leave the Coventry club at the end of the season.

New Zealander Gopperth, 38, has spent seven seasons with Wasps, since the former Newcastle kicker arrived from Leinster in 2015.

Tonga-born Fekitoa, 29, capped 24 times by New Zealand, will join Munster this summer on a two-year deal.

"We would like to say a big thank you to Jimmy and Malakai for all their efforts," said head coach Lee Blackett.

"Jimmy's longevity has been remarkable. He has provided us with countless memorable moments throughout his Wasps career.

"He will be fondly remembered for his cool from the kicking tee in pressure moments, including 'the kick' against Exeter, that will always be remembered by all those that were in attendance.

The prolific Gopperth has been one of the Premiership's best kickers since the competition began in 1997.

His combined haul of 1,636 points for Newcastle and Wasps is bettered only by Charlie Hodgson (2,625), Andy Goode (2,285), Stephen Myler (1,778), Nick Evans (1,656) and Gareth Steenson (1,651).

Fekitoa, born and raised on the Tongan island of Ha'apai, returned to action against Saracens on Sunday for the first time since an underwater volcano erupted in Tonga. He set up a fundraiser to send humanitarian supplies back to his home country.

"It was great to have Malakai back out on the field at the weekend," said Blackett. "He will continue to bring a lot to the squad for the remainder of the season.

"We will always remember Malakai for being a model professional, who gave his all whenever he has pulled on a black and gold shirt."

Wasps, who will also lose Wales loose forward Thomas Young to Cardiff at the end of the season, sit eighth, 11 points off the Premiership top four but only two points from sixth place, before Sunday's trip to Exeter.