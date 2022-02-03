Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Ulster are boosted by the availability of Michael Lowry and Robert Baloucoune for Friday night's game

United Rugby Championship: Ulster v Connacht Venue: Kingspan Stadium, Belfast Date: Friday 4 February Kick-off: 20:15 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Two NI, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website

Michael Lowry and Robert Baloucoune have returned to the Ulster team to take on derby rivals Connacht after being released from Ireland duty.

The pair are among five changes for the Belfast encounter with Stuart McCloskey, Andrew Warwick and Gareth Milasinovich also coming in.

Connacht coach Andy Friend has made 11 changes in response to last weekend's 42-20 home defeat by Glasgow.

Tom Daly makes his comeback after three months out with a knee injury.

Denis Buckley starts for the first time since June in the United Rugby Championship game while out-half Conor Fitzgerald makes his first start of the season.

John Porch is back after being unavailable for the Glasgow game and Cian Prendergast returns from a stint with Ireland as a development player.

However key fly-half Jack Carty is not available for the game in Belfast despite missing out on a place in the Ireland squad for Saturday's Six Nations opener against Wales.

Connacht welcome back Tom Daly for the inter-pro showdown in Belfast

"We've had an honest week with difficult conversations about what happened last weekend," said Friend.

"The performance wasn't nearly good enough and we need to see a major improvement against a strong Ulster team who are on a good run of form.

"We're welcoming back a number of players for various reasons which is always a plus, and we can take confidence from a good record up in Belfast the last few years."

Connacht have lost four of their last five games while third-placed Ulster are aiming for a fourth straight victory.

However, Ulster's last game against Connacht ended in a 36-11 defeat at the Aviva Stadium in October.

The hosts are boosted by the inclusion of Lowry and Baloucoune but it comes with disappointment for the Ireland pair as they miss out on selection for the Wales game in Dublin.

McCloskey returns from injury at centre with Warwick starting at loosehead and Milasinovich makes his first start for Ulster this season at tighthead.

Nick Timoney is named on the bench after also being released by Ireland.

Ulster: Lowry; Baloucoune, Curtis, McCloskey, McIlroy; Burns, Doak; Warwick, Andrew, Milasinovich, O'Connor (capt), Carter, Jones, Rea, Vermeulen.

Replacements: Moore, Reid, Kane, Kearney, Timoney, Shanahan, Moxham, Lyttle.

Connacht: Porch; Sullivan, Arnold, Daly, Wootton; Fitzgerald, Marmion; Buckley, Delahunt, Tuimauga, Murray, Dowling, Prendergast, Oliver, Butler (capt).

Replacements: Murphy, Duggan, McGrath, Fifita, Boyle, Reilly, Forde, McNulty.