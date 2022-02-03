Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Santiago Garcia Botta has made 47 appearances since moving to Harlequins in 2019

Harlequins prop Santiago Garcia Botta has signed a new "long-term" contract at the Premiership club.

The 29-year-old Argentinian has played 47 times for Quins and was part of the title-winning squad last season.

Botta made the move to The Stoop in 2019 from Jaguares and has made 12 appearances this season.

"I'm very happy to re-sign again with Harlequins. I've spent three seasons in London now and have enjoyed every moment," he told the club's website. external-link

"I'm honoured to have been part of a team that turned their season around and went all the way to winning a title last year.

"We have a great group that plays some incredible rugby.

"It's an enjoyable place to be and I'm looking forward to making more memories and working for more silverware doing what we do."

Quins are third in the table, one point behind second-placed Saracens, and are through to the knockout stages of the European Champions Cup.

Botta is the latest first-team squad player to commit his future to the club, following Will Collier, Danny Care, Tyrone Green, Cadan Murley, Oscar Beard, Will Evans, Will Edwards, Sam Riley, Luke Northmore and Alex Dombrandt since the turn of the year.

Academy players Lennox Anyanwu and Will Trenholm also this week committed their futures to the club.