Six Nations: Ireland v Wales Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday, 5 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Ulster, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra. Live Audio and text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. Live on S4C.

You might think the tag of defending champions would ensure Wales would at least be among the favourites for the 2022 Six Nations tournament.

Not a bit of it. Despite Wales going into the competition as holders, they are only fourth or fifth favourites for silverware behind France, England and Ireland plus, in the eyes of many, Scotland.

Wayne Pivac's side shocked their opponents last season, aided by some good fortune as both Ireland and Scotland picked up red cards in the early games against Wales.

Ultimately, Pivac's side only missed out on a Grand Slam thanks to a devastating last-gasp defeat against France in Paris.

Whether history can repeat itself is debatable, and there is an air of trepidation among the Welsh public going into the tournament.

Wales start without injured British and Irish Lions Alun Wyn Jones, George North, Leigh Halfpenny, Ken Owens, Justin Tipuric, Taulupe Faletau, Dan Lydiate and Josh Navidi with those eight players having more than 700 Test appearances between them.

So underdogs rather than favourites is where Wales find themselves again and the opener could hardly be a tougher assignment as they go in search of a first Six Nations win at the Aviva Stadium since 2012.

It is fair to say Pivac's side are not fancied by the bookmakers.

"I guess there's an obvious reason for that," said Pivac.

"A lot of the team that won that competition won't be there in Dublin. But the guys who will be there, we believe will represent us really well. Where we are with the bookies, we're probably in the same position we were last year.

"We've everything to gain and nothing to lose. That's the attitude, going out there and expressing ourselves."

The Irish public appear to have ruled out any chance of an away victory, buoyed by an emphatic win over New Zealand in November 2021 plus the form of their thriving provinces.

In contrast, Welsh regions lost all games in European competitions this season, leaving Pivac to hope that will not affect national performances.

"We want to go out there and each individual wants to put their best foot forward," said Pivac.

"They know there's a lot at stake as defending champions.

"We worked hard to get that title last year, and we'd like to be in a position to try to do that again. It means week one we've got to work very hard to get a result, and then back that up in week two.

"The first two weeks of this competition is critical. Where there are injuries and big names missing, it's an opportunity for others.

"We've got a squad to pick shortly to go to the World Cup so that's going to help massively in that preparation."

Fly-half Dan Biggar has been given the captaincy for the tournament and is used to his side being written off.

"We always start as fourth or fifth favourites," he said.

"Every year we come into the Six Nations behind the big three, and I think Scotland are ahead of us with the bookies this week.

"It has been the same for the last 10 years. But people forget as well, the last 10 years we have been the most successful team in it, winning it four times and Ireland and England winning it three times.

"It is no issue for us, it is absolutely no different for us coming into the tournament as underdogs.

"Whether we've won it the last year, whether we have got a full-strength team, half a team missing, whatever it is, it's always the same."

Cardiff flanker Ellis Jenkins captained Wales during the final three autumn internationals and will make his first Six Nations start six years after winning his first cap.

After battling back from a career-threatening knee injury that kept him out of international rugby for three years, Jenkins has little concern for public perceptions.

"If we took too much notice of every headline that was written then we would never stop worrying about things," said Jenkins.

"Everyone has written us off but we are just focused on ourselves. We can talk all day about how good Ireland have been in the last couple of campaigns, but all that matters is how good they are this weekend and how good we are.

"Form doesn't count for a lot when it comes to Test match rugby, it's a challenge for us to win the game.

"We have spoken about going out there and winning the championship again. That starts on Saturday and it's a big challenge, but that's why we play.

"What drives you at the top level are these big occasions and this is one we are all looking forward to."

Louis Rees-Zammit, one of those Wales players blessed with the exuberance of youth, is another who is not listening to the doom and gloom merchants.

The Gloucester wing burst onto the world stage last season with four tries in five Six Nations matches.

Rees-Zammit, 21, is aiming for a Grand Slam rather than concerning himself with the idea of a lower-table finish.

"We want to go one step further this year and win the Grand Slam and that is the goal. I'm pretty sure it is everyone's ambition," said Rees-Zammit.

"We are looking forward to it and have trained well this week and what a game to go away to Ireland this week. That will really test us."

He is not wrong there.

So Wales prepare to defend their Six Nations title with hope rather than expectation.

We have been here before and they have defied the odds. Time will tell if they can do it again.