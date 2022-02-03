Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Sam Hidalgo-Clyne has agreed a three-year contract with Benetton

Scotland scrum-half Sam Hidalgo-Clyne is to leave Exeter at the end of the season and join Italian United Rugby Championship side Benetton.

The 28-year-old moved to Sandy Park in the summer of 2020 from Lyon and helped the Chiefs win the Premiership and Champions Cup that year.

But he has fallen down the pecking order at the club.

Jack Maunder - and his younger brother Sam - have been preferred to the Scot, who has not played since November.

He has not started a game for Exeter since March, with four tries in 29 appearances during his time in Devon.

"I've had an incredible time here," he told the club website.

"Coming in at the start of Covid, nobody really knew what was happening, so I was kind of thrown in at the deep end.

"That said, to come away from that first season with the double was just amazing.

"Equally, I've had lots of other fantastic memories, both personally and with my family, so I am very appreciative to all the support I have received."