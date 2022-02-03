Scotland v England: Jonny Gray back in experienced team for Six Nations opener

Scotland training, Jonny Gray
Jonny Gray returns to the Scotland XV against England
Guinness Six Nations - Scotland v England
Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday 5 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT
Coverage: Watch live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer; live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Radio Scotland; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

Gregor Townsend has named an experienced Scotland team for Saturday's Six Nations opener at home to England, with Jonny Gray returning.

Lock Gray missed the autumn series though injury and he is joined in the second row by Grant Gilchrist.

Stuart Hogg captains the side at full-back with Finn Russell at fly-half and brothers Matt and Zander Fagerson in the pack.

Scrum-half Ben White is on the bench, the only uncapped player in the squad.

The past two Six Nations meetings of the countries have been won by the away side, with Scotland triumphing 11-6 at Twickenham last year after losing 13-6 at Murrayfield in 2020.

Scotland team to face England: Hogg; Graham, Harris, Johnson, Van der Merwe; Russell, Price; Sutherland, Turner, Z Fagerson, J Gray, Gilchrist, Ritchie, Watson, M Fagerson.

Replacements: McInally, Schoeman, Nel, Skinner, M Bradbury, White, Kinghorn, Tuipulotu.

Thirteen of the XV who started last year's closing Six Nations win over France are in the line-up, with the forwards of Hogg, Darcy Graham, Chris Harris, Sam Johnson, Duhan van der Merwe, Russell and Ali Price exactly the same.

Hogg and Russell's fellow British and Irish Lion Hamish Watson is at openside.

Head coach Townsend said: "We are aware of how much winning at Twickenham boosted the spirits of our supporters at the start of last year's tournament, and we're looking forward to playing in front of them in person this year.

"We are under no illusions on the tough challenge we have ahead of us against an England side who defeated the world champions (South Africa) in their last outing.

"The starting 15 we have named has a consistent feel to it which is great for cohesion but we will also benefit from returning players such as Jonny Gray and Rory Sutherland who have been important for us in recent seasons.

"Ben White has been in very good form for London Irish and has trained well in the last two weeks, so can approach his first involvement at Test level with real confidence."

  • Comment posted by kidjake, today at 13:48

    Good team we need to scrum well which we should do
    Lineouts were Scotland’s Achilles heel last year
    No use getting penalties and losing lineout
    If we get enough possession even 50. 50 we win as I think our backs have a clear advantage

  • Comment posted by Jonny2003, today at 13:45

    Has Huw Jones fallen completely out of favour with Scotland? He seems to be playing well for Quins and not sure he even made the Scotland squad.

  • Comment posted by Obsen, today at 13:44

    Go Jonny, go go!

  • Comment posted by nevs89, today at 13:44

    Good team, only change I'd make is Johnson for Redpath or Hutchison

  • Comment posted by wembley1977, today at 13:44

    Lets not take the foot of the gas this time.

    Full on intensity from the 1st minute to the 80th please.

    Play to the best of your ability and the win will follow.

    Calcutta Cup aint going anywhere.

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 13:43

    Team pretty much as expected given just about all available.
    I agree with what others say, if Russell goes off early big shoes for Kinghorn to wear.

    Given weather forecast not sure how much ball backs on either side will get!

  • Comment posted by Mikelink, today at 13:42

    There's something about following Scottish rugby means I never go into the 6 nations with much hope but I like this team. Hope the forwards can keep us in it and the backs can show what we can do. Just happy it's 6 nations time of year again!

  • Comment posted by Chunty, today at 13:42

    No real surprises there, may have expected to see Cam Redpath at 12 but understandable given he hasn't played much rugby. Would have Cummings over Gilchrist too but neither of these selections are bad ones. Sadly I think the weather will dictate this one, looks like a repeat of the 2020 game which was dreadful.

  • Comment posted by Bartsnotsobright, today at 13:40

    It's got a solid look about it, and a lot of the positions need very little thought for the pick. Let's hope for some decent weather and a great game. Long live the 6 (or maybe 7) nations!

    • Reply posted by saf 78, today at 13:42

      saf 78 replied:
      Georgia?

  • Comment posted by BLIMMER, today at 13:39

    I'm English and for the life of me can't understand why Kinghorn is on to the bench when Hastings is languishing at Gloucester.Thats a real gamble if Russell has one of his off days or gets injured. Scotland clearly deserved their win last season as Jones managed to select a team with players underprepared and unfit.We have no excuses this time, so bad weather or not may the best team win

    • Reply posted by Obsen, today at 13:43

      Obsen replied:
      I'm with you on the Hastings no-call. Bizarre decision by Townsend.

  • Comment posted by StockyB, today at 13:39

    I think almost any Scottish rugby fan could have picked that team and it's a good one. Scotland can have no excuses if they fail to win and given their recent record against England they should be confident, however I just have a sneaking suspicion that if the mobile England back 5 gets on top of the breakdown they will win.

  • Comment posted by Cheesy Guido, today at 13:39

    A strong line-up for Scotland, which you can't really complain about. On paper, it looks a better fit than the England team which has folk playing out of position. The White/Vellacot call must have been a close one. Looking forward to a good game and strong Scotland performance to get the championship under way.

  • Comment posted by SEVAN7, today at 13:39

    Rain&wind will dictate this one.

    Expect an absolutely brutal "slober-knocker" of a match! Two relatively evenly matched teams.

    So glad it's back in front of fans!

  • Comment posted by Obsen, today at 13:38

    Nae Darge...nae win. Just kidding. I guess Skinner can play back-row and second-row. No Cummings either. Happy with the team though. Don't know much about Ben White. Well done to Tuipulotu, though. He deserves his bench spot. Could see him run at a tired England defence. Hopefully Russell doesn't get injured. It could be a long day, if Kinghorn has to take over the 10 position.

  • Comment posted by saf 78, today at 13:38

    Good luck to Scotland and all who play hopefully no injuries too.

  • Comment posted by Singaporescot, today at 13:38

    Good team…it would be interesting to compare number of caps with England…for the first time in a while, Scotland might have the edge in terms of experience in the test arena

    • Reply posted by The Malcy, today at 13:42

      The Malcy replied:
      We used to have lots of experience in the team, trouble was it was too much experience of losing! This time that experience is more positive

  • Comment posted by Hoggyontherampage, today at 13:38

    Nice settled experienced team. Cannot wait for Saturday !!!

  • Comment posted by Honest ABE, today at 13:38

    Not the strongest side we could have put out but plenty strong enough to thump the Nigels.

    • Reply posted by Tony, today at 13:46

      Tony replied:
      Oh please entertain us with your immeasurable rugby knowledge and tell us who you think would make this team stronger...u plumb!!!

  • Comment posted by MWFCZookeeper, today at 13:37

    Bring it on! Good team , thought Vellacott might have made the bench(good luck Ben White), apart from that, team & bench looks strong.

  • Comment posted by Slartibartfast, today at 13:37

    Whoever wrote this needs a bit of rugby education if they think Hogg, Darcy Graham, Chris Harris, Sam Johnson, Duhan Van der Merwe, Russell and Ali Price are forwards!

