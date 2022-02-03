Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Rodrigo Martinez was signed as cover for Ben Harris

Wasps prop Rodrigo Martinez is likely to be out for the rest of the season with an Achilles injury.

The 23-year-old Argentina international, who only joined the club in December, was injured in the warm-up ahead of Sunday's victory over Saracens and is likely to be out for six months.

"We really feel for him," Wasps attack coach John Mitchell told the club's website. "He has got great focus."

Wasps travel to Sandy Park to face Exeter in the Premiership on Saturday.

Martinez has won three caps for Argentina, most recently against France in November, and was signed as injury cover for Ben Harris.

"He's now got to go through a tough spell of rehabilitation," Mitchell added. "Just knowing him for a small period of time, I think he will get strong and find great purpose.

"We will see him back in Wasps colours, obviously not in the near future but somewhere around the next six months hopefully."