Louis Rees-Zammit scored his first Six Nations try against Ireland in 2021

Six Nations: Ireland v Wales Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday, 5 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT

"I've probably got faster."

Four words that Welsh rugby fans will be very pleased to hear from winger Louis Rees-Zammit.

Almost a year on from his first Six Nations try against Ireland, the Gloucester paceman is excited by the prospect of facing the same opposition in this campaign's opener.

"I'm really looking forward to this weekend, hopefully we'll get plenty of Welsh fans coming for us as well," said Rees-Zammit.

Despite a breakthrough 2021 that included a Six Nations win and a British and Irish Lions tour, Rees-Zammit is aware of the challenges that lie ahead and is not getting carried away after such a stellar year.

Although he is already known for his pace, the 21-year-old says he has managed to become even faster.

"We've got a GPS device on the back of our shirts and that measures everything in terms of speed," he added.

"One day I'll be quicker than the other, so I know I'm getting faster.

"I have a got a speed performance coach at Gloucester (Daniel Tobin) and we work on it every day.

"He is a great person to have and is a mentor as well.

"We have been doing loads of drills that will help me and it has been showing I have actually been getting quicker which is always good."

Increased exposure means this year's opposition will be more aware of his threat, but Rees-Zammit says he feels prepared for what might come his way.

"I've got to try and do more so that other players can't know everything about me," he said.

"That's what I've been working on in training."

It has been a whirlwind couple of years for Wales' latest star but he keeps his feet firmly on the ground, admitting that life has not changed too much for him.

"I'm the same guy," he insisted.

"I come home from training and I like chilling with my family, I like chilling with my dog and seeing my friends.

"Nothing has really changed much apart from when I go out maybe in Wales and somebody stops me for a photo."

Among preparing for his second Six Nations and working on his speed, Rees-Zammit still managed to find a bit of time to celebrate his 21st birthday in Wales' training camp.

"I had a birthday cake," he said.

"They got my favourite which is a strawberry sponge, and the boys all sang happy birthday to me.

"I didn't do much - it probably wasn't the same as most 21sts!"