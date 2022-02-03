Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Christ Tshiunza made his Wales debut against Fiji in November 2021

Christ Tshiunza has been ruled out of Wales' 2022 Six Nations squad due to a hamstring injury.

The 20-year-old sustained the injury in training on Tuesday, head coach Wayne Pivac has confirmed.

Tshiunza will return to his club Exeter Chiefs for his recovery.

Pivac is yet to name Tshiunza's replacement, adding that it will be decided after the weekend's opening Six Nations fixture in Dublin.

The youngster, who made his first international appearances last autumn, had also recently recovered after testing positive for Covid-19.

"He's very disappointed. But injuries in rugby can happen," said Pivac.

"He brought a lot of energy, very quick around the park, very good lineout forward and only 20 years of age which is the scary part.

"We feel for him but you've got to look at the positives.

"As I said to him, at 19 he was selected for a second campaign on the bounce. Not too many people have achieved that.

"He'll go away and work hard to get himself back on the park as soon as he can."