Former Les Quennevais student Harry Doolan follows the likes of Michael Le Bourgeois, Ed Dawson and James Voss in playing for the Reds

Jersey Reds hooker Harry Doolan is excited about making his first start for the island's Championship side.

Doolan, 20, will be the first player to do so, having come through the club's academy, since James Voss in March 2018 and the first Jersey-born player to start since April 2015.

The island side travel to Nottingham on Friday knowing a win could temporarily put them top of the Championship.

"I'm excited, I just want the game to start," Doolan told BBC Radio Jersey.

Winger Ed Dawson was the last player born on the island to start for Jersey when he featured in a 40-25 win over Moseley on the final day of the 2014-15 season.

"I didn't know until Monday," Doolan - who was part of the Jersey Athletic side that won the delayed Siam Cup agaisnt Guernsey last year - explained when asked about his selection.

"I've been cracking on week by week to be honest, trying to get better as a player.

"Winning the Siam was huge, it was the first time I've been in it and it was a brilliant game and great atmosphere up in Guernsey."

He added: "Growing up in Jersey it's always been a big pack, a dominant pack. So carrying on that history is very important to us and me and the team and we want to keep that dominance we've had."