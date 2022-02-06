Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Ross Moriarty - selected by BBC Sport online users in their XV to play Ireland - came off the bench to bolster the Wales pack in Dublin

Six Nations: Wales v Scotland Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 12 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales. Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra. Live to watch, listen and text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

"Everyone's game gets looked at, and we will look to get the job done against Scotland," said Wayne Pivac after an opening Six Nations defeat in Dublin.

The Wales head coach is considering changes for Saturday's second game at the Principality Stadium, but how many would you make following the 29-7 defeat against Ireland?

Would you push Ross Moriarty into the starting XV?

Would you continue with Josh Adams at centre rather than wing?

With so many experienced players still missing, how many options does Pivac have against a Scotland side buoyant after beating England?

Here is your chance to make your selection - don't forget to share your picks on social media using #bbcrugby.