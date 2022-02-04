Russell is one of two vice-captains, along with Jamie Ritchie, appointed to help out skipper Stuart Hogg on Saturday

Defence coach Anthony Seibold has told England that stifling 'super-talented' Scotland fly-half Finn Russell is key to winning at Murrayfield on Saturday.

Russell helped steer Scotland to a first victory at Twickenham in 38 years 12 months ago and was pivotal in Scotland's thrilling home win in 2018.

"We need to make sure we go after Finn Russell," said Seibold.

"You need to take time and space away from him. That is easier said than done of course."

Seibold, who took on his role in September after coaching rugby league in his native Australia, admitted he had been impressed by 29-year-old Russell's game-breaking ability.

"He is a super-talented player. If you watch his club form [for Racing 92] over in Paris, he has been outstanding," Seibold added.

"We want to make sure we put pressure on him. We need to take away that home advantage and make what people see as an advantage into a burden."

England head coach Eddie Jones has already said he expects Scotland's defensive plan might be similar, with fly-half Marcus Smith, who is making his first appearance in the Six Nations, expected to be in the home side's sights.

"I'm sure Scotland are going to come at him," Jones said of his 22-year-old stand-off.

"Scotland brag about being able to get into the psychology of England, don't they? So let's see on Saturday."

Seibold added England are ready to adapt their style if the forecast wind and rain arrives in the Scottish capital on Saturday afternoon to make it harder for both Russell and Smith to move the ball.

"We plan for different scenarios," he added.

"We have a Plan A, a Plan B and sometimes a Plan C as well. Tactically, we think we have covered off the different weather contingencies we need to."

England are hoping to improve on a disappointing fifth-place finish in last year's tournament. They will travel to Italy and then entertain Wales at Twickenham in the following two rounds, before a home match against Ireland and a trip to Paris on the final weekend.

Simmonds 'very proud' of Test start

Simmonds has had to bide his time since his last England start in March 2018

The match will also mark a first international start in nearly four years for Exeter back row Sam Simmonds.

The 27-year-old has won a Premiership-Champions Cup double, set a top-flight try-scoring record and toured with the British and Irish Lions since he last appeared in a Test starting line-up against Ireland in March 2018.

He was part of England's autumn set-up but made only a couple of late cameos off the bench - totalling less than 15 minutes - against Australia and South Africa.

"It was a great feeling," he said of his selection. "I'm very proud. It is something I have worked hard for the last few years; first to get named back into a squad and then to push on and try to get a starting position."

With Courtney Lawes one of several high-profile injured players, Simmonds will pack down between 23-year-old stand-in skipper Tom Curry and Lewis Ludlam, who has 10 caps.

Simmonds believes it is a back-row blend that can thrive no matter what Murrayfield may bring.

"It is an all-action back row. The boys alongside me love to carry, love to tackle and love to get over the ball and I think that is something we are going to need against Scotland, especially away.

"It is going to be a tough game in the wet and you are going to have to have people who want to get up, kick chase and do the bits others probably don't want to do. I think we complement each other quite well as a three."