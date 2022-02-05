Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Guinness Six Nations: France v Italy Venue: Stade de France, Paris Date: Sunday, 6 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Watch highlights on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, online and BBC Sport app from 18:00 GMT; listen on BBC Radio 5 live; text commentary on BBC Sport website.

France are confident of starting their Six Nations campaign with a win over Italy at the Stade de France despite significant Covid-related disruption.

Head coach Fabien Galthie will miss the game after testing positive, while captain and world player of the year Antoine Dupont has only just returned from isolation.

Italy are on the longest losing run in Six Nations history with 32 defeats.

France, with three home games, are tipped to win this year's Six Nations.

Galthie's side are in confident mood after beating New Zealand in November.

France v Italy team news

France have made two changes to the starting XV who beat the All Blacks, both in the pack. Hooker Peato Mauvaka, who scored five tries in three Tests during the autumn, is replaced by Julien Marchand, while Dylan Cretin is preferred to Francois Cros in the back row.

Italy are set to hand debuts to number eight Toa Halafihi and winger Tommaso Menoncello in another inexperienced side. Eight of the starting XV have 10 caps or fewer to their name.

Head coach Kieran Crowley has selected 18 players in the matchday squad from his former club Benetton.

View from both camps

France head coach Fabien Galthie: "There is a trophy to win. We will approach it with more certainty, more confidence. There will be fewer surprises in our squads and how we play.

"Since the beginning, our ambition has been to win matches and competitions we are involved in.

"The first tournament we lost on points difference to England; the second by a small margin to Wales. The objective is always the same. The staff and players are growing, improving their preparation and their methods. Our objective is to build on the latest step."

Italy head coach Kieran Crowley: "The work we have done in recent weeks in preparation for the Six Nations was intense and high quality.

"There is a lot of energy in the group and an awareness that they are taking to the pitch in one of the most important tournaments in the world of rugby and sport. The focus is on our performance: it will be important to stay calm in the key moments."

Line-ups

France: Jaminet; Penaud, Danty, Fickou, Villiere; Ntamack, Dupont (capt); Baille, Marchand, Atonio, Woki, Willense, Jelonch, Cretin, Alldritt.

Replacements: Mauvaka, Gros, Bamba, Taofifenua, Cros, Lucu, Moefana, Ramos.

Italy: Padovani; Menoncello, Brex, Zanon, Ioane; Garbisi, Varney; Fischetti, Lucchesi, Pasquali, Cannone, Ruzza, Negri, Lamaro, Halafihi.

Replacements: Faiva, Nemer, Zilocchi, Fuser, Pettinelli, Zuliani, Braley, Marin.

Match facts

Head-to-head

France have won eight consecutive Six Nations meetings since losing to the Azzurri 23-18 in the opening round of 2013.

France

France lost at home for the first time in 13 matches when they faced Scotland at the end of last year's Six Nations.

Antoine Dupont was named player of the match against Italy last year after carrying eight times, beating two defenders and scoring a try.

Italy

Italy's current 32-match losing run is the longest in Five/Six Nations history.

The Azzurri's only win in their past 40 Six Nations matches came against Scotland in 2015.

Italy conceded 249 points in last season's Six Nations campaign, their most since joining the tournament in 2000.

Match officials

Referee: Mike Adamson (Scotland)

Touch judges: Nika Amashukeli (Georgia) & Damon Murphy (Australia)

TMO: Brett Cronan (Australia)