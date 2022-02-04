Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Randall has featured 11 times for Bristol in all competitions this season

Scrum-half Harry Randall has signed a "long-term" deal with Bristol, committing his future to the club.

Randall joined the Bears in 2018 and has made 77 appearances, scoring 15 tries. This season he has become the first-choice scrum-half, with seven Premiership starts.

The 24-year-old made his England debut last summer and is currently with the squad before the Six Nations.

"Staying in Bristol was an easy decision for me," Randall said.

"I love the environment and the way we are trying to play rugby. It suits my game and I feel like I am continuing to grow and develop as a player."

Bristol have not disclosed the length of Randall's contract.

The twice-capped England international was ruled out for two months last November, forcing him to miss the Autumn Series, because of a hip flexor injury reportedly sustained while paddleboarding with the national squad.

He has been named on the bench for England's Six Nations opener against Scotland.

"Harry has been a big part of our growth as a team over the last four seasons on and off the field, so I'm delighted he has committed his future to ensuring we continue to grow even further," said director of rugby Pat Lam.

"He embodies everything that it takes to be a Bear. Since joining in 2018, he has defied the odds to develop into one of the most exciting players in Europe."