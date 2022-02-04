Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Craig Gilroy returned after 10 minutes off the field for his yellow card to score a vital try against Scarlets

Ulster wing Craig Gilroy has been given a four-match ban for a dangerous tackle which forced Scarlets wing Tom Rogers to retire hurt during their URC match at Kingspan Stadium last week.

Gilroy received a yellow card for the offence in the 28th minute of the game but a disciplinary panel found it should have been a red.

Gilroy returned to score Ulster's fourth try in a 27-15 win in Belfast.

The 30-year-old will be available for selection again from 12 March.

Ulster play Leinster in a rearranged United Rugby Championship fixture on that day.

Gilroy will miss the away trip to the Dragons on 20 February and Cardiff's visit to Kingspan Stadium on 4 March.

His tackle on Rogers during the bonus-point win was the subject of a citing and deemed to be an act of foul play warranting a red card as his actions were "reckless".