Craig Gilroy: Wing handed four-week ban for dangerous tackle during win over Scarlets
Ulster wing Craig Gilroy has been given a four-match ban for a dangerous tackle which forced Scarlets wing Tom Rogers to retire hurt during their URC match at Kingspan Stadium last week.
Gilroy received a yellow card for the offence in the 28th minute of the game but a disciplinary panel found it should have been a red.
Gilroy returned to score Ulster's fourth try in a 27-15 win in Belfast.
The 30-year-old will be available for selection again from 12 March.
Ulster play Leinster in a rearranged United Rugby Championship fixture on that day.
Gilroy will miss the away trip to the Dragons on 20 February and Cardiff's visit to Kingspan Stadium on 4 March.
His tackle on Rogers during the bonus-point win was the subject of a citing and deemed to be an act of foul play warranting a red card as his actions were "reckless".