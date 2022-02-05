Six Nations: Ireland hammer sorry Wales 29-7 in one-sided opener

By Michael MorrowBBC Sport NI at the Aviva Stadium

Andrew Conway stretches over for Ireland's second try
Andrew Conway scored two tries in quick succession after the break as Ireland pulled away
Guinness Six Nations: Ireland v Wales
Ireland (10) 29
Tries: Aki, Conway 2, Ringrose Cons: Sexton 3 Pen: Sexton
Wales (0) 7
Try: Basham Con: Sheedy

Ireland picked up where they left off in 2021 as they blew away a toothless Wales in a one-sided Six Nations opener.

The dominant hosts scored only one try in the first half, through Bundee Aki.

Andrew Conway's quickfire double and a magnificent Garry Ringrose effort after the break saw Ireland accelerate away from the injury-ravaged visitors.

Only Taine Basham's late try saved Wales the ignominy of a scoreless defeat.

Wayne Pivac's side remain without a victory in Dublin since 2015 and have rarely looked less likely to win in the Irish capital as they were stifled throughout by an impressive Irish defence.

Given the extent of their injury list it was always going to be a tough opening assignment for the defending champions, yet the manner of their performance will provide great cause for concern as they begin preparations for Scotland in Cardiff next week.

Debutant Hansen impresses as Ireland take charge

Wales arrived in Dublin missing multiple seasoned campaigners who have over 700 Test caps combined, with Alun Wyn Jones, Taulupe Faletau and George North among a lengthy injury list.

Their cause was not helped in the warm-up when Louis Rees-Zammit went down and required heavy strapping on what appeared to be an ankle injury.

The wing remained in the side but Ireland, perhaps spotting his injury, attacked his flank from the very start as debutant Mack Hansen fended the Gloucester man off before surging from his own half into the 22 with his first involvement in an Ireland shirt.

He further advanced an excellent first impression in the next passage of play - swinging the ball wide for Aki to stroll in for the opening try of this year's tournament.

Mack Hansen in action
Connacht wing Mack Hansen carried for 152 metres on a lively international debut

Ireland's backs were working off a dream platform provided by their forwards who knocked Wales' defence back with every carry and provided quick ball for Jamison Gibson-Park.

By contrast Wales struggled to get anything going and would have been facing a bigger deficit reflective of Ireland's early dominance had Johnny Sexton not sliced two straightforward penalties wide.

The first 20 minutes were - with the exception of Sexton's kicking - defined by Irish accuracy, which somewhat deserted the hosts for the second half of the opening 40 as scrappy errors gifted Wales the opportunity to attack.

Despite some smart Dan Biggar kicking Ireland held firm with Tadhg Beirne and Jack Conan winning turnovers just inside their 22 as Wales huffed and puffed without putting any pressure on the try line against an Irish defence that did not concede a single penalty in the opening half.

Conway double puts hosts out of sight

The risk of an early second-half sucker punch prevented any Irish complacency despite their dominance, and when Conway stretched brilliantly to graze the whitewash in the corner and extend Ireland's lead to 17 points after four minutes of the second half, the door slammed shut on a Wales fightback.

The visitors' cause was not helped on 49 minutes when Josh Adams was sent to the sin-bin for an off-the-ball hit on Sexton just as Wales began to apply some pressure in Irish territory.

On his 102nd international appearance, Ireland skipper Sexton wasted little time in exploiting his side's advantage, taking them into the Welsh half before Josh van der Flier burst to within inches of the line.

Gibson-Park recycled and looped a long pass out to Conway for the simplest of finishes.

Josh Adams checks Johnny Sexton
Josh Adams was shown yellow early in the second half for a hit on Johnny Sexton

Lauded in the autumn for their dynamism, Ireland's front five were again on song against a Welsh pack who, without several key figures, struggled to cope with their opposition at the breakdown.

Ringrose's bonus point-clinching score came on the hour mark as Andrew Porter ripped the ball free at a ruck allowing Ireland to quickly move the ball right to Ringrose, who put his foot on the gas and curved his run inside two Welsh defenders to finish brilliantly.

Only in the 54th minute did Ireland concede their first penalty, for collapsing a maul, and they continued to control the contest as they eyed a clean sheet with the minutes ticking down.

They were denied that feat by Six Nations debutant Basham - the liveliest of the Welsh pack on the day - when he picked off an ill-advised Beirne offload to saunter between the posts in the 75th minute and provide Wales with a late consolation score.

Ireland: Keenan; Conway, Ringrose, Aki, Hansen; Sexton (c), Gibson-Park; Porter, Kelleher, Furlong; Beirne, Ryan; Doris, van der Flier, Conan.

Replacements: Sheehan, Healy, Bealham, Baird, O'Mahony, Murray, Carbery, Hume.

Wales: L Williams; McNicholl, Adams, Tompkins, Rees-Zammit; Biggar, T Williams; W Jones, Elias, Francis, Rowlands, Beard, E Jenkins, Basham, Wainwright.

Replacements: Lake, G Thomas, D Lewis, Carter, Moriarty, G Davies, Sheedy, Watkin.

Match officials

Referee: Jaco Peyper (South Africa)

Touch judges: Mathieu Raynal (France) & Angus Gardner (Australia)

TMO: Stuart Terheege (England)

  • Comment posted by Jamie_B, today at 16:19

    Congratulations Ireland and very well played. Looking like early six nations favourites.

    Wales not at the races at all. Big mistake selecting Josh Adams at centre.

    • Reply posted by Bodie, today at 16:53

      Bodie replied:
      I can't think of a worse Welsh international rugby performance, well done Ireland.

  • Comment posted by The miracle of Bristanbul, today at 16:17

    The phrase "men against boys" has never been more appropriate.

    Ireland were ruthlessly good but the Welsh attack was poor. The Adams experiment failed and shouldn't be seen again

    • Reply posted by WindsorBloke, today at 16:34

      WindsorBloke replied:
      The worrying thing is that Ireland are going to improve on that performance. One or two things didn’t quite come off for them today otherwise it would have been a cricket score.

  • Comment posted by Socrates, today at 16:19

    We knew Wales were going to struggle this season but I didn't expect them to be that bad. Italy must be thinking they have some competition for the wooden spoon this season.

  • Comment posted by JS, today at 16:19

    Wales are embarrassing. Injuries to players who are in their late 30s don’t matter, the strength in depth is woeful. Didn’t even lay a glove on the Irish. Toothless, dreadful performance. When other teams haven’t got 14 men on the pitch, Wales can’t handle it. Appalling

    • Reply posted by Superscooby, today at 16:39

      Superscooby replied:
      I'm sure if they had been playing England, they would have been up for it.

  • Comment posted by Huggie, today at 16:21

    The 7 points flattered Wales. Completely second best all over.

    Well played Ireland. As ever, a force to be reckoned with

  • Comment posted by Summer Breeze, today at 16:21

    It's like watching Wales in the 90s. Ireland should feel ashamed they didn't put 50+ points past us.

    • Reply posted by Beau, today at 16:48

      Beau replied:
      Probably the best comment.

  • Comment posted by Robert, today at 16:18

    The talk is often about the fine margins in these big tests, but there weren't many fine margins there - that was very dominant from Ireland.

  • Comment posted by Insert Name Here, today at 16:17

    That was a painful watch for the Welsh fan. Leaderless, rudderless, joyless. The pack was comprehensively outplayed, the centres were terrible (JA was lost, utterly lost). I don’t understand what structures Pivac is trying to play, but it’s failing. Ireland we’re sublime, don’t get me wrong, but Wales are going backwards at a rate of knots. The joy of the game seem to be being coached out of them.

  • Comment posted by Googly, today at 16:19

    I didn't hold much hope for Wales going into this 6N, but that was pathetic. Even leaving aside their dreadful scrum and dreadful line-out, they literally could not pass or catch a ball effectively whilst running.

    Worse still, Adams exemplified the complete lack of intelligence anywhere in the team.

  • Comment posted by Guido Pancaldi, today at 16:29

    I'm afraid regional rugby doesn't lie. The players are just not of the same standard as a few years ago for Wales. Pivac may not be the best coach, but what he has to work with are below the standard required too.

    Sadly.

    • Reply posted by overthehill, today at 16:35

      overthehill replied:
      Would help if he did,nt put round peg into square hole. Can,t tell me someone like Jamie Roberts despite his sgd would have put a better shift in as centre than Josh Adams,

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 16:19

    Ireland superb but Wales woeful. Adams totally lost at 13 and that was definite yellow. Liam Williams shadow of previous player. Bashan good but that's it. Ireland France title decider?

    • Reply posted by billyb19, today at 16:21

      billyb19 replied:
      All good, except England for the title

  • Comment posted by Dai Quietly, today at 16:36

    Welsh rugby is on it's backside right now. The flukey championship win last season papered over the cracks.

    The International side has no game plan.
    U20s are the worst for years.
    Regional sides are a laughing stock, with rubbish players failing to provide entertainment for 5000 spectators.
    Grassroots rugby totally ignored by the union.

    WRU should be ashamed.

    • Reply posted by Beau, today at 17:04

      Beau replied:
      Absolutely spit on. WRU clueless.

  • Comment posted by The miracle of Bristanbul, today at 16:30

    Josh Adams - world class winger, economy class centre.

  • Comment posted by Slonik, today at 16:24

    Unlucky Wales were cheated. The boyos were always in the game and would have scored numerous brilliant, tries had it not been for the RFU and the pro English officials who run everything. Ireland were lucky and their tries arose from infringements ignored by the officals. Wales deserved to win 90-0 and 3 of the Irish team would have been sent off in the first 5 minutes. Regards VVWales. lol

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 16:26

      SD replied:
      😂😂😂

  • Comment posted by My opinion counts, today at 16:20

    Well done Ireland
    Some fantastic performances, Sexton at 36 , unbelievable.
    Massive test next week against the French.

  • Comment posted by Trungle TV, today at 16:19

    First time Wales have played against 15 men in the 6 Nations for a while and it showed. Should have got nilled.

    • Reply posted by GWL, today at 16:36

      GWL replied:
      Not since they put 40 points on England I believe.

  • Comment posted by Dave Sussex, today at 16:30

    Ireland in a different league re tactics and skills.It was clear after 10 minutes that Adams is not an international 13 but Pivac blind to that after 10 minutes. As for Stephen Jones he makes Howley seem blessed in coaching terms.Ellis J is too slow for an international 6.Not an enjoyable Dublin day.

    • Reply posted by Patrick McC, today at 16:58

      Patrick McC replied:
      I would not bet on Howley.

  • Comment posted by Bath Osprey, today at 16:27

    Reminds me of 2014 we lost 26-3 and were pummelled. Mind you this Irish side are good. Please Stephen jones Backs lying flat in attack doesn’t work against a very good defence. Next week play Basham and 14 others. And commentators, stop calling Liam Williams world class, he has been nowhere near that for a while.

  • Comment posted by robert dennis, today at 16:23

    As an Irishman I loved both result and performance, but was saddened to see such a poor Wales team. The one and only time they even looked like scoring was after a rare Irish error. Roll on Paris!

    • Reply posted by Owain Glyndwr, today at 16:27

      Owain Glyndwr replied:
      You hammered us today, but you will not win in Paris.

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 16:21

    And don't forget Wales had more caps than Ireland so can't blame missing players.

