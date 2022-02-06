Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Well, that was another sobering Six Nations weekend for Welsh rugby in Dublin.

Maybe that was not entirely the case for the supporters, who enjoyed themselves in Temple Bar or the pubs of Ballsbridge on a first Six Nations trip for almost two years.

But it certainly was for Wayne Pivac's side. It has been 10 years since Wales won a game in this tournament in the Irish capital, when Jonathan Davies and George North ran rampant.

From the first whistle, Pivac's men never looked remotely capable of arresting their recent Dublin decline.

They were outplayed and outmuscled in one of the most one-sided affairs Wales have been involved in recent times.

It spoke volumes that afterwards, there was a sense of Irish frustration with their performance, a feeling they had another couple of gears which were not reached.

One saving grace for Wales is the deficit was only 22 points when it could have been more.

They were never at the races, conceding four tries and only breaking their points duck five minutes from time when their leading light, flanker Taine Basham, touched down.

This was a chastening defeat for the defending champions at the hands of Andy Farrell's men and the scoreline flattered Wales.

No surprises

While the disappointment of defeat lingers, it should have come as no surprise to most as the game went precisely to the form book.

Ireland had defeated New Zealand last November, were close to full strength and brimming with confidence.

Wales had managed a victory over Australia in the final game of the autumn but coming into this tournament they were missing eight British and Irish Lions.

Alun Wyn Jones, Ken Owens, Justin Tipuric, Taulupe Faletau, Josh Navidi, Dan Lydiate, George North and Dan Lydiate have more than 700 internationals of experience between them.

The preparations for many had been hampered by Covid-19, particularly Scarlets and Cardiff players who had travelled to South Africa and were forced to quarantine for more than two weeks in some cases.

Those would be the mitigating factors as Wales looked undercooked heading into the tournament opener.

Pivac admitted his side had struggled to cope with the Irish physicality and ferocity, which also led to discipline issues as Wales fell on the wrong side of South African referee Jaco Peyper.

A needless Josh Adams yellow card for a challenge on Johnny Sexton did not help as Ireland scored two second-half tries with the extra man.

Captain Dan

It was a frustrating experience for new captain Dan Biggar, who mirrored Pivac's assessment.

"We said discipline and physicality were the two things we needed to bring, coming to Dublin, and we didn't get those two quite right across the whole 80 minutes," said Biggar.

"It was a frustrating afternoon. We didn't get enough front-foot ball or dominate enough collisions to allow us to put pressure on Ireland for large periods, like they did to us.

"Ultimately, Ireland won too many physical collisions, and for us, for whatever reason, that is what we need to go back on and have a look over the weekend and on Monday.

"The collisions in rugby, if you don't win them and especially against a team the way Ireland play, it was going to be a hard afternoon, and that is how it turned out.

"We are better than that and we have got to make sure we get a bit more edge to us in training this week."

Wales woes, Irish inspiration

Defeat, and especially one as convincing as this, is always heightened when suffered against the Irish because of the rugby similarities between the two nations.

Both nations have four professional sides. This resounding result shows exactly where Welsh rugby finds itself in contrast to the buoyant game in Ireland.

In short, the form of the struggling Welsh regions compared to that of the thriving Irish provinces has been translated onto the Six Nations stage.

Wales' four teams lost all 11 games in European competition leading up the Six Nations tournament, while Leinster, Munster, Ulster and Connacht are excelling.

On the eve of the Dublin debacle, Wales Under-20s were being schooled by their Irish counterparts in a 53-5 defeat in Cork.

The fear is the success of the Wales national side over the last decade has papered over the fundamental cracks in the Welsh game.

Welsh Rugby Union chief executive Steve Phillips was asked about the issue before the Six Nations.

"You'd be naïve not to be alert to that because it's all about pathway," said Phillips.

"So, do we want it all to be joined up and everybody winning and being successful like what you see in Ireland? Of course that's what we want.

"Is there a direct correlation between regional performances and Wales? There should be with confidence levels, and the top two inches, and everything else we are all familiar with.

"Let's reflect after the Six Nations and see where we are."

It is just one game and it may be too soon to be talking about a potential wooden spoon decider against Italy on 19 March.

Wales fans, though, will be concerned the boom and bust nature of Welsh rugby could return, with wonderful highs quickly followed by crushing lows.

There are long-term issues that need to be addressed within the Welsh game which will only be heightened by any future failures of the national side.

Scotland head to Cardiff

There will be no respite next Saturday, when Gregor Townsend's Scotland come looking for a first Six Nations victory at the Principality Stadium since 2002.

They will be buoyed by a home victory over England and confident they can win on the road following victories in Paris and Twickenham last season.

It is no longer a fixture where Welsh fans can confidently predict a home win and Scotland will find themselves in the unusual position of being favourites.

There are not many options available to Pivac should he look to shuffle his side, but a starting spot for Dragons back row Ross Moriarty will help tackle the physicality issue highlighted in Ireland.

If Cardiff centre Willis Halaholo recovers from a hamstring injury, that could allow Adams to revert to his more familiar wing position after he switched to centre in Dublin.

It will be a test of Pivac's coaching credentials to lift his side this week, in a tournament where he guided Wales to success just last year.

He has already been through turbulent times as Wales coach and bounced back.

The New Zealander may require all his durability over the next six weeks.