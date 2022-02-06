Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Taine Basham started all four 2021 autumn internationals for Wales

Flanker Taine Basham says there is "definitely going to be an edge" in the Wales camp ahead of the Six Nations home game against Scotland.

Wayne Pivac's side started the defence of the tournament with an emphatic 29-7 defeat against Ireland.

Basham was one of the few shining lights with a try-scoring display and feels Wales will improve next weekend.

"It is all about mindset for me, there will be no doubt that we will bring that next week," said Basham.

Scotland are searching for a first victory in Cardiff since 2002 after losing on their last eight Six Nations visits to the Welsh capital, conceding 251 points in the process.

Gregor Townsend's side will head south on Saturday, 12 February buoyed by a memorable Calcutta Cup success against England and Basham knows Wales need to improve from the Dublin defeat.

"We will look back and realise that physically we didn't turn up," said Basham.

"It has to turn up next week, especially in front of a home crowd.

"There is definitely going to be an edge next week. The boys are going to be disappointed about this result [in Dublin] and the way we performed, especially in the first 10 minutes.

"I think the second 20 minutes of the first half when we took the ball in motion, you could see we were breaking them down.

"Next week, it's more of that, getting off the line in defence and just being really physical."

Basham, 22, underlined his burgeoning reputation with an outstanding display against Ireland, leading his team's statistics chart in terms of metres made (93), tackles (22) and carries (15).

"That is what is expected of me from my team-mates and myself," added Basham.

"Chucking my body about is what I have to do for the team, so I can be happy with that.

"Every time you get an opportunity in this shirt, just play your own game and make your own stamp on it."