Six Nations 2022: Wales v Scotland
Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff
Date: Saturday, 12 February
Kick-off: 14:15 GMT

Tried-and-trusted Ali Price, or debutant try-scorer Ben White? Behemoth Pierre Schoeman or British and Irish Lion Rory Sutherland?

After Saturday's stunning Calcutta Cup victory, should Gregor Townsend stick with a winning formula or freshen things up?

The head coach will at least need to find a replacement for injured flanker Jamie Ritchie.

Scotland have not won in Cardiff since 2002 as they look to maintain their Six Nations momentum against Wales.

Pick and share your XV below.

