Scotland were extremely effective in defence as they edged England on Saturday

Six Nations 2022: Wales v Scotland Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Saturday, 12 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer; live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live and the BBC Sport website and app.

In the wake of the 2019 Rugby World Cup, Scotland's limp pool-stage exit and the embarrassment and rancour it brought, the blueprint needed to change.

Enter Steve Tandy.

Gregor Townsend, at the time under grave pressure, hired the Welshman from Australia as his new defence lieutenant.

In the time since, the two have played leading roles in moulding a new, meaner Scotland - one that relishes defending and has become fiendishly hard to beat.

After winning back-to-back Calcutta Cups for the first time in nearly 40 years, they head to Wales, Tandy's homeland, in search of more history this weekend.

Tandy's impact

Tandy did not singlehandedly change Scotland's fortunes, but he played a huge part in it. Their high-octane strategy - to play the fastest rugby in the world - required a major pragmatism implant in 2019 and Tandy was ready with the scalpel.

He switched up the way Scotland defend. Players were encouraged to choose their shots and be more selective in contesting the breakdown. They bought in to Tandy's new system and how it worked.

In 2020, Tandy's first campaign in the role, Scotland conceded five tries, the lowest in the championship and a Scottish record. A year later, they shipped 10, the joint-best return in the tournament.

Compared to the previous two Six Nations under Townsend, the difference is stark.

In 2019, Scotland's defence was leakier than the Titanic. Seventeen tries were put on them. In 2018, despite winning three games, they conceded 14. Only Italy were scored against more frequently.

They have now played England three times with Tandy as defence supremo and conceded only three tries.

Examine the numbers in greater detail, and the picture becomes even more compelling.

Last year, Scotland missed 11 tackles per game. They had the best tackle success rate at 91%. They conceded the fewest line breaks.

England asked Scotland to attempt 140 tackles on Saturday; they missed only eight, a record of nearly 94%.

Welsh connections

Four years ago, Tandy was sacked as Ospreys head coach. The BBC Scrum V Twitter account drew fire by captioning a photo of the dejected-looking coach with 'Ta Ta Tandy'.

A stalwart of his home region, a former captain and a Pro12 champion in his first season at the helm in 2012, the falling of the axe was wounding.

Tandy had been a young club boss, only 32 when he ascended to the role. He went off to Australia and took a job with the Waratahs, exposing himself to different styles and structures and feasting on new wisdom. On his watch, the Waratahs' points-conceded-per-game figure shrivelled by nearly 10.

His work with Scotland compelled Warren Gatland to appoint him defence coach on the British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa, where he will have gained valuable insights on his Six Nations rivals.

Kurtley Beale, the great Wallabies full-back, and Ronan O'Gara, the wily former Ireland pivot and La Rochelle coach, have been among the luminaries to sing his praises. Stuart Hogg referred to him last week as the "best defence coach in world rugby".

Scotland have not won in Cardiff since 2002, and only once on Welsh soil since then, during Tandy's debut championship in Llanelli. They will draw heavily on his influence again to break new ground.